LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier Piecing Together Historic Start to the 2024 Season

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier ranks No. 1 in the SEC in touchdowns + completions after Week 4.



Week 1: 30/39, 308 yards + 2 TD

Week 2: 27/37, 302 yards + 6 TD

Week 3: 24/40, 285 yards + 2 TD

Week 4: 32/44, 352 yards + 3 TD



The “Nussmeier Era” is off to a hot start.



🎥: @LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/yzt5QR1RTe