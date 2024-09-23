LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier Piecing Together Historic Start to the 2024 Season
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is off to a historic start to the 2024 season while leading the Tigers to a 3-1 record through four games.
Nussmeier, who's patiently waited to showcase his talents in Baton Rouge, has taken the country by storm during his quick start to the year.
He currently leads the SEC in completions and passing touchdowns through four weeks and is also near the top in several categories nationally as well.
National Rankings:
Completions: 1st (113)
Completion Percentage: 16th (70.6%)
Passing Touchdowns: 2nd (13)
Passing Yards: 7th (1,247)
Nussmeier's 113 completions through four games is the most ever by an LSU quarterback as he continues rewriting history in Baton Rouge.
After Saturday's Week 4 showing, Nussmeier earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week:
"Garrett Nussmeier completed 32-of-44 passes for 352 yards and 3 TDs in LSU’s 34-17 win over UCLA. He guided the Tigers on back-to-back scoring drives of 96 and 92-yards to open the second half, extending the LSU lead to 31-17. Nussmeier threw TD passes of 5, 45, and 35 yards, and the 32 completions were a career-best and ranks No. 3 on LSU’s all-time single-game list. With the game tied at 17-17 at halftime, Nussmeier went 18-of-24 for 188 yards in the second half as the Tigers scored 2 TDs and kicked a field goal on their three second half possessions. Through 4 games, Nussmeier leads the nation in completions (113) and ranks No. 2 in passing TDs (13)."
What He Said: Garrett Nussmeier Talks Week 4 Victory
Brian Kelly's Energy
“He’s definitely very high energy and has been trying to get us going. He’s stepped up his energy level, you could say. He’s the leader of our program and he knows however he acts will be reciprocated by us and it has been awesome to see.”
The Playcalling
“Coach Sloan does an unbelievable job as a coordinator putting us in different situations, understanding how teams are going to attack us and doing the opposite. When guys are playing back, we hit our check downs and we can drive down the field. Coach Sloan always has us in the right place for us to make plays.”
Aaron Anderson's Emergence
“He’s special. He can do a lot o different things and we’ve seen that the past couple of weeks, whether that’s making someone miss or a deep shot over the top. He’s been very good for us and continues to step up.”
More LSU News:
Instant Takeaways: No. 16 LSU Takes Down UCLA 34-17 in Big-Time Victory
The Game Plan: A Look Into How LSU Will Utilize Whit Weeks Alongside Harold Perkins
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.