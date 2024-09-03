LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier Utilizing '24 Hour Rule' To Move on From USC Loss
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was candid following the Tigers' Week 1 loss to the USC Trojans on Sunday.
The redshirt-junior signal-caller knows what this program is capable with the weapons it attains and there is significant work to do moving forward, but it's all about preparing for Week 2.
It's a one week at a time approach for Nussmeier. He's soaked in the USC loss, but after the "24-hour rule," it's about gearing up for Saturday against Nicholls State.
What Nussmeier Said:
LSU's Struggles on Offense in the Second Half
“I can’t answer that right now without seeing the tape. We’ll get back in the building, watch the tape and move on. We have 11 more weeks to play in this regular season and that’s what we’re focused on.
“It sucks. We wanted to come out and get the win, but it will also be a very good learning experience for this team to help us get to where we want to go this year. Two years ago we lost week one and were in the SEC Championship and in contention for the playoff and that’s where we see ourselves. One loss doesn’t change that.”
Missed Throw to Aaron Anderson
“Aaron [Anderson] really stepped up and made some plays that were big in big moments,” Nussmeier said. “I should have hit him on that second down, that’s something that’s going to stay with me for another six days until I get to play again. I’ll be thinking of that play for a long time.”
Moving On After Week 1
“It’s a long season, so you can’t get caught up. It sucks obviously. 24 hour rule. We’ll watch the tape, get better and focus on Nicholls. We got 11 more weeks of play and then after that. But the focus right now is to stick together. We have a really good team and a really deep team, we just need to take our opportunities, step on their throat when we had a chance to put the game away and we didn’t do it. That’s the focus is to stay together and get better.”
