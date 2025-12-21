LSU Football Finalizes Deal to Hire Elite Assistant Coach to Lane Kiffin's Staff

The LSU Tigers have finalized a deal with Ole Miss running backs coach Kevin Smith to join Lane Kiffin's staff in Baton Rouge, according to CBS Sports.

Smith, one of the most respected assistant coaches in the Southeastern Conference, remained a staffer Kiffin had his focus on with the deal getting over the finish line on Sunday.

Once Kiffin made the move to Ole Miss, he brought over multiple assistant coaches including offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., wide receivers coach George McDonald, and tight ends coach Joe Cox, among several others.

Now, add Smith to the list of staffers where he is set to take on the role as LSU's running backs coach with a historic salary.

According to CBS Sports, "LSU has finalized to deal to hire Ole Miss’ Kevin Smith as running backs coach that’s expected to pay him close to $1 million per year and will make him one of the nation’s highest-paid RB coaches."

LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson - who has served as the Tigers' running backs coach and associate head coach across the last four seasons - accepted a role on the Ole Miss Rebels' staff this week where he is expected to be the program's running backs coach.

Kiffin has now brought over multiple coveted assistants from Ole Miss with Smith joining a star-studded offensive staff in Baton Rouge.

Charlie Weis Jr: Offfensive Coordinator - Weis has joined Kiffin in Baton Rouge after hopping on the flight departing Oxford alongside him. The offensive mastermind has been with Kiffin for years where he gives LSU an experienced play-caller.

LSU has amended the the old term sheet with a new offer of $7.5 million over three years with an annual "look-in" clause to always make him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the Southeastern Conference.

Dane Stevens: Quarterbacks Coach - Stevens currently serves as a senior analyst and pass-game specialist for the Ole Miss Rebels where he receives a promotion while heading to Baton Rouge and following Lane Kiffin to the Bayou State.

Courtesy of Kewan Lacy's Instagram.

Joe Cox: Tight Ends Coach - Cox joined Kiffin's staff in Oxford in 2024 where he took on the role as the team’s tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator. The 39-year-old previously worked as the tight ends coach at Alabama in 2022.

George McDonald: Wide Receivers Coach - McDonald recently wrapped up his second season at Ole Miss after spending the previous three as the assistant head coach and receivers coach at Illinois. Now, he's Baton Rouge bound to join Kiffin and Co.

