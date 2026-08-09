Sam Leavitt Continues Building Confidence Inside LSU's Offense

Fall camp is officially in full swing, and with it, an opportunity to see how the LSU Tigers are shaping up. Lane Kiffin has come into Baton Rouge and quickly reconfigured the roster.

The new roster brings mountain-high expectations to quickly deliver success. Part of that burden falls on quarterback Sam Leavitt. He transfers in from Arizona State after spending two seasons with the Sun Devils.

There is a lot of pressure that comes with being LSU's quarterback. Early on, he's taking the necessary steps to erase any worry.

Leavitt Has Looked Impressive Early On

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leavitt has made some impressive throws in the early stages of fall camp. He converted on multiple deep balls and showcased his arm strength.

Leavitt was absent from spring camp as he nursed a foot injury. He's had an injury history in his collegiate career, but it appears he's at full strength heading into this season. Leavitt's head coach has been impressed.

"I thought Sam had a great day today. Really the best he's looked," Kiffin said after day one of fall camp. "And I was excited to see that he was even more comfortable with the receivers."

Kiffin has talked about simplifying the offense for newcomers. He said Leavitt has absorbed everything well, and this fast offense has been easy for the new guys to pick up. Obviously, the play on the field has to back up that notion, but so far, Leavitt has checked all the boxes.

The bigger question will be his chemistry and timing with the wide receivers. The Tigers got busy in the transfer portal, adding Jayce Brown (Kansas State), Jackson Harris (Hawaii), Winston Watkins Jr. (Ole Miss), and several others. If Leavitt can gel with these guys early, the Tigers can get off and running.

Leavitt Could Be the Ultimate X-Factor

Quarterback Sam Leavitt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There isn't much waiting around for Leavitt to figure things out. The Tigers have a challenging schedule that features Clemson, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M over the first four weeks. He'll face some talented defenses, so this period is incredibly important for him to familiarize himself with the tempo Kiffin wants to play at.

His legs could be an overlooked part of his game given the injuries. Leavitt recorded 10 rushing touchdowns at ASU, so his rushing ability could be a massive component of this offense. He's done a great job so far, but there is still plenty of work to do.

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