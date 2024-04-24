The Buzz: LSU QB Jayden Daniels Odds-On Favorite to be Pick No. 2 in 2024 NFL Draft
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels remains the talk of the town with the 2024 NFL Draft inching closer and closer.
For Daniels, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner is set to hear his name called early, but where do the latest mock drafts have LSU's star signal-caller slated to go?
The Buzz: The Washington Commanders
Daniels' odds to be selected No. 2 overall to the Washington Commanders have skyrocketed over the last 24 hours despite rumors swirling that he wouldn't be happy there.
On Wednesday, Daniels silenced the reports and stated he would be happy to join the Commanders organization.
Now, with a little over 24 hours until the pick comes in, Daniels' odds continue trending for him to become a member of the Commanders as their franchise quarterback.
For Daniels, he'd be elated to be selected anywhere as long as the organization is invested in him as both a person and a player.
“I’m just gonna be blessed whenever I hear my name called,” Daniels said after LSU's Pro Day. “It’s a blessing that as a kid I dreamt of wanting to play in the NFL, wanting to be a part of this fraternity. That dream will be a reality real soon. I just wanna go to the best situation. If that’s the first pick, if that’s the 32nd pick. I’m just blessed overall just to be here and wherever I hear my name called I’ll be happy.”
Here's a look into the latest Mock Drafts
ESPN: No. 2 - Commanders
Yahoo: No. 2 - Commanders
The Athletic: No. 2 - Commanders
CBS: No. 2 - Commanders
It's a near unanimous take that Daniels will wind up in Washington despite other media outlets believing he could end up elsewhere.
Along with Mock Drafts placing Daniels in a Commanders uniform, the betting odds also have him trending in that direction with DraftKings' latest odds shifting to -550 for him to be selected No. 2 overall.
Here's what the analysts are saying about Daniels:
ESPN: “Pocket patience was an issue coming into the season and many scouts said Daniels constantly left the pocket prematurely without letting routes develop. But his composure improved exponentially. Defenses tried to blitz Daniels, yet that’s when he was at his best. He completed 71.1% of his throws with 17 touchdown passes and zero interceptions when blitzed. Daniels’ running ability also challenged defenses, racking up 1,230 rushing yards (excluding sack yardage lost) and 10 scores on the ground.” - Jordan Reid
CBS: “Jayden Daniels is one of the most improved players in college football over the past two years. He is an experienced passer who doubles as an impact runner. His decision-making has improved immensely since his days at Arizona State. Daniels has enough arm strength to push the ball downfield . He showed the ability to uplift and entire offense this past season.”
The Athletic: “Overall, Daniels is a smooth point guard from the pocket when his eyes stay on schedule, and his dazzling run skills make him a problem for defenses. This isn’t an apples-to-apples comparison, but NFL scouts say he forces opponents to defend him like Lamar Jackson.”
Now, it's full steam ahead to Thursday night's 2024 NFL Draft with LSU's Heisman Trophy winner slated to be selected as a Top 5 pick with all signs pointing towards Daniels being picked No. 2 overall to the Washington Commanders.
LSU Country will have the latest on where the Tigers are selected in this year's draft with Daniels and star wide receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. poised to be taken as first round picks on Thursday.
