LSU Recruiting Intel on JUCO DE After 'Surreal' Visit

The LSU Tigers are in a critical year for the football program. With a regime change, a fresh set of coaches will be tasked with meeting the same expectations that have surrounded the program since its inception, bringing a national championship to Baton Rouge.

For head coach Lane Kiffin, in year one at the helm, he is still looking to fill a few holes on the roster, primarily bringing in depth to certain aspects of his team for the upcoming season.

One of those options includes Ean Rhea, a standout defensive end, who visited the campus over the weekend. The LSU Tigers On SI caught up with Rhea and his agent, The Business of Athletes, to see what his thoughts were following his time in Baton Rouge.

Why Rhea Is an Elite Recruit

Louisiana State Tigers defensive end Jack Pyburn (44) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Rhea played at Emory & Henry University, where he spent three seasons and proved himself to be an impact player on the field. Last season, he finished the year with 12 sacks, 18 tackles, and three forced fumbles in what was another productive year for him.

Standing at 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, he has the size and production to make him an intriguing player, and the accolades to back it up, after being named to the all-conference team twice. Whether his abilities will transfer to the SEC is still a question that needs to be answered, but it could be an impact piece if those skills do translate.

Where the Tigers Stand in his Recruitment

LSU Tigers defensive end Jack Pyburn (44) looks on against Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

When asked what he thought about his trip to Baton Rouge and his time visiting with the Tigers, Rhea offered this to me.

"I loved it, and it was a surreal experience."

Rhea did get an offer from the staff during his visit, but has yet to set a commitment date or talk about his decision. For him, the decision comes down to what will be the right fit for him, and where he believes he could fit in and make an impact for a program.

Other schools currently involved in his recruitment include Vanderbilt, New Mexico, and Illinois. He will continue to take his time through his recruitment and will be eligible to join for the fall once he completes his recruitment. For now, the Tigers did all they could after a great visit on campus, as they look to land a critical piece to their defensive end room.

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