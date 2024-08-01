LSU Reinstates Sophomore Cornerback Javien Toviano Following Arrest
LSU sophomore cornerback Javien Toviano has been reinstated by the University while he navigates legal issues stemming from an arrest on charges of video voyeurism, Brian Kelly told reporters on Thursday.
Toviano was present for Day 1 of LSU's Fall Camp on Augst 1st, but did not participate in drills with the team.
"Javien [Toviano] has been reinstated by the university,” Kelly said following Thursday’s first practice. “He is back in football activities. We will get him going again and back in the mix. He will be a competitive player for us. He played for us last year (as a freshman). We will get him going as he works through his legal matters.”
The second-year defensive back turned himself in to authorities on July 21.
"Toviano is accused of recording himself having sex with a woman without her consent, according to the arrest warrant. The woman told detectives she found videos of the two on Toviano's iPad that were recorded on a clock with a built-in camera placed near the bed," according to The Advocate.
LSU released a statement on Toviano's situation following the incident: “The student-athlete has been suspended from all team activities, in accordance with departmental policies. We will not have further comment out of respect for the legal process.”
Now, he has been reinstated by the program and will be a full go for preseason practice leading up to LSU's Week 1 showdown against USC.
After signing with LSU as a Top 100 recruit in the 2023 recruiting cycle, Toviano saw the field as a true freshman last fall.
He made the jump for the Tigers alongside fellow freshman Ashton Stamps with the pair seeing significant snaps in year one.
“It’s really just a next play mentality,” Toviano said during his freshman campaign in 2023. “You’re not going to win at the line every time. You’re not going to deflect the ball every time. There are going to be times when the offense makes a play and you just have to keep moving forward and not getting too wrapped up in the last play that just happened, good or bad.”
Toviano appeared in every game as a freshman and made three starts over the last five games. He finished his freshman season with 33 tackles and one pass breakup.
There's a cornerback battle heading into Fall Camp with freshman Sage Ryan and Ashton Stamps looking to hold on to starting duties, but PJ Woodland, Zy Alexander and Jyaire Brown, among others, will be battling for first team reps with Toviano now back in the mix.
