Lane Kiffin Hints at LSU Offensive Line Changes Before Texas A&M

The LSU Tigers return to the stage of Death Valley this Saturday to host their second SEC opponent of the season, Texas A&M.

After an upsetting outcome in Oxford in Week 3, the Tigers are heading into the at-home matchup ready to prove a major reputation in conference play. Without making the same mistakes as last weekend.

Some of the main struggles against Ole Miss, from position groups to common mistakes, will look different this Saturday when LSU faces the Aggies.

A Possible Renovation

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers tight end Zach Grace (44) and offensive tackle Weston Davis (75) line up during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lane Kiffin spoke to the media on Sunday about the progression of the offensive line, and without giving to much away, hinted at some possible changes within the unit.

“Yeah, we’re going to look at some different things this week up front,” said Kiffin. “Because we need to play better and more consistently up there.”

The position group has been struggling to protect quarterback Sam Leavitt in the past two matchups, with two sacks against the Rebels and five against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

With little progression, Kiffin's only choice to rotate through the depth chart, making changes on the front line.

The left guard spot has been the unit's biggest weakness, taken over by offensive lineman Bo Borderlon, who has let major pressure get through on the interior.

The next best option for the Tigers could be William Satterwhite III, a Tennessee transfer who has been practicing closely behind Borderlon.

A potential replacement for right guard Aliou Bah could be backup offensive lineman Devin Harper, a transfer portal addition from Ole Miss, to fill in the gap and potentially improve the starting lineup.

Much-Needed Change

Sep 20, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers offensive tackle Ory Williams (77) lines up against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers have a much-needed gap to fill for offensive production, being able to lock down the offensive line in order to protect Leavitt and keep downfield drives alive.

It's still early in the season to make adjustments, but now that the team is in the full swing of SEC play, hosting Texas A&M this Saturday, there is no time for small mistakes from linemen that cause major impacts.

Leavitt needs to be able to be comfortable in the pocket to let plays develop, getting rid of the instinct to escape the pocket and rely on his legs to find a receiver option.

That takes major protection from his offensive line, who he also needs to feel comfortable in being able to hold off opposing defenses.

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