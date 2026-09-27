3 LSU Tigers Who Stood Out in Win vs. Texas A&M

The LSU Tigers were in desperate need of a bounce-back performance following their emotional loss to the Ole Miss Rebels, and getting back home to face the Texas A&M Aggies, the Tigers put together the necessary response and then some with a blowout 35-6 win over the Aggies.

The Tigers' defense dominated from start to finish, limiting what can be an explosive Texas A&M offense to under 200 yards of total offense. The LSU offense had its usual slow start, but a third-quarter 21-point explosion gave the Tigers a massive advantage that they didn't look back from.

A lot of players contributed to the Tigers' routing over the Aggies; here's a look at three players who had standout performances in the big win on Saturday night.

QB Sam Leavitt

LSU Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. September 19, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt was in need of a much better performance after what was an up-and-down night for him in Oxford a week ago. And while the quarterback was visibly in pain and hobbling throughout the game on Saturday, Leavitt battled for one of his better performances in a Tiger uniform.

Leavitt was unable to scramble as much as he does in other games this season, only rushing five times on the night; however, the quarterback's accuracy shone as he had to become a more accurate pocket passer against the Aggies.

Leavitt would end the night completing 17 of his 23 pass attempts for a 73.9 percent completion percentage, his best mark this season, for 312 yards, a pair of touchdowns, and a lone interception.

It's taken a few weeks, but Leavitt appears to be rolling in Lane Kiffin's system.

WR Jackson Harris

LSU Tigers wide receiver Jackson Harris (4) runs the ball during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers have been in need of a second wide receiver to spread themselves among the rebuilt wide receiver room outside of Winston Watkins Jr. And against the Aggies, wide receiver Jackson Harris announced himself with a huge game.

Harris led the Tigers in every receiving stat possible, torching the Texas A&M secondary with six receptions for 163 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Harris' performance was a breakout game in every sense of the word, as he headed into the game with five receptions for 117 yards and no touchdowns.

If Harris and Leavitt can continue to grow their connection, the LSU offense now has two dynamic threats on the outside, with Watkins so far spearheading himself as LSU's No. 1 wide receiver.

DT Deuce Geralds

LSU Tigers defensive tackle Deuce Geralds (99) reacts to sacking Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Blake Baker (5) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The LSU defense all around had a standout performance and a much better showing after a rough night against the Rebels. Among the many good performances against the Aggies, true freshman defensive tackle Deuce Geralds had one of the better nights.

The true freshman was relentless on the interior, generating plenty of pressure on Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed. Geralds ended the game with five tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack.

Geralds is still a young player with plenty of room to grow; however, the flashes of talent he's had should be a great indication of the defensive tackle's potential.

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