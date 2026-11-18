The LSU Tigers are still in contention with the SEC over the eligibility of RJ Luis Jr. four games into the season.

The Tigers officially added Luis Jr. to the roster on Tuesday after receiving a preliminary injunction from a Louisiana judge to play for LSU. The move comes one day before the Tigers are scheduled to play the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

While the injunction was a positive reinforcement for the Tigers, the SEC expressed their displeasure with the addition of Luis to LSU's roster.

"LSU’s decision today to rely on its own interpretation of the Court’s order to justify its actions is inconsistent with the expectations and responsibilities of membership in the Southeastern Conference," the conference said in an official statement on their Instagram account. "This is a deeply concerning and disappointing development. The Conference will continue to uphold and defend the standards and policies established by its member universities."

LSU was already at odds with the conference

Tigers Head Coach Will Wade, LSU Tigers Mens basketball take on LSU New Orleans Privateers. November 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA; at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is not the first time this season that LSU and the SEC have been at odds over player eligibility.

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Prior to the start of football season, the Tigers were in contention with the conference over Head Coach Lane Kiffin's desire to add Dae'Quan Harris and Zxavian Wright to his roster.

Harris and Wright both signed professional contracts with NFL teams but were released before the start of the season. Both then tried to return to play for Kiffin at LSU, receiving a preliminary injunction similar to Luis Jr.'s. Kiffin decided not to roster Harris and Wright under threat of severe sanctions and possible removal from the SEC.

Head Coach Will Wade's decision to roster Luis Jr. comes after the SEC sent the guard's attorneys a letter stating that the conference would not punish the school.

"The SEC will abide by the terms of the preliminary injunction while it remains in place and will not impose penalties or fines on LSU if it places Mr. Luis on its men's basketball roster," the statement said, according to an email from SEC attorneys obtained by CBS Sports on Monday.

The conference's statements from Monday and Tuesday seemed to contradict each other. LSU's President Wade Rousse released a statement of his own in support of Coach Wade's decision.

"RJ secured his eligibility through a court order before the new SEC policy interpretation was announced," Rousse said. "LSU supports that updated policy going forward, and we remain a proud and committed member of the SEC."

With Luis Jr.'s injunction being only temporary, it remains to be seen if he will play the whole season for the Tigers.

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