It's already been a long season for LSU men's basketball head coach Will Wade. After getting rehired with the Tigers, he went on to recruit international and former professional players.

All but one made it onto the roster ahead of the team's first regular-season game against LSU New Orleans, as guard/forward R.J. Luis Jr. was not able to play with the Tigers after threats from the SEC.

But the conference has come around after the former NBA player was granted a preliminary injunction on Friday, allowing him to be eligible to play.

The last step was to finally be added to LSU's roster as a long-awaited addition, which Wade has done.

The Eligibilty Concern

Oct 14, 2026; Birmingham, AL, USA; SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luis began his college career at UMass, where he played a lone freshman season before transferring to St. John's. With the Red Storm, Luis went dancing in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, entering the bracket as the Big East Player of the Year.

His luck in 2025 ended in March, going undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft, before signing a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz. Eventually, he was traded to the Boston Celtics and appeared in three preseason games before an injury prevented him from appearing in the regular season.

Then Wade called.

He committed to LSU in early May of this year after the class of 2022 athletes was granted an extra year of eligibility. Due to his previous NBA career, eligibility concerns grew around the 6'7 basketball star, leading to the SEC threatening to expel LSU from the conference - for the second time this season.

After four games of the regular season, Luis was granted a preliminary injunction to come back to the NCAA. With the SEC's approval, he's now finally allowed to join Wade, who has already rostered him.

The loophole? He isn't considered a former NBA player. While he wore the jersey and signed the papers, he never played in a regular-season game, excluding him from the former pro conversation.

The SEC coming around is a major move for LSU; Wade was already knee-deep in trouble with conference commissioner Greg Sankey before playing his first game during his second coaching term.

While it's unclear what role Luis will play in the Tigers' upcoming matchup against UL Monroe on Wednesday, the team has already secured a win this week with the newest and perhaps most anticipated roster addition.

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