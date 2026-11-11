Instant Reaction After LSU's New College Football Playoff Ranking

The LSU Tigers continue to slide in the national rankings as their College Football Playoff hopes grow increasingly slim.

The College Football Playoff Selection committee released its second Top 25 rankings Tuesday night, with LSU falling seven spots from No. 14 to No. 21 following its 31-13 loss to Alabama.

While many were skeptical of Alabama's No. 5 ranking before their matchup with LSU, the committee saw the Tide's potential, and DeBoer's team leaved up to the reputation.

LSU's Loss to Alabama Proves Costly

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, The LSU Tigers take on Alabama. November 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers (6-3) entered last weekend with an opportunity to strengthen their postseason resume against one of the SEC's premier programs. Instead, LSU suffered its third loss of the season, raising further questions about the team's ability to compete against elite competition.

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin fell to 17-26 against AP Top 25 opponents, and 3-12 against AP Top 5 opponents.

The latest rankings reflect the consequences of another missed opportunity for Kiffin's squad, which has struggled to establish an identity of winning throughout the season.

LSU's defeat against Alabama marked another setback in a season that began with College Football Playoff aspirations. After the 51-10 win against Clemson, it seemed as though the Bayou Bengals were going to live up to every expectation that has been set for them.

But the Tigers have continuously struggled to generate consistent offensive production in their three losses this season, managing just 13 points in their game against Alabama that exposed several offensive weaknesses.

Following the loss, the Tigers also dropped nine spots in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, falling from No. 15 to No. 24.

Now, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee has delivered a similar assessment, placing the Tigers outside the nation's top 20.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

With three losses on their resume, LSU faces an increasingly difficult path toward postseason contention.

What's Next for LSU?

The Tigers have three regular-season games remaining, beginning with a matchup against Texas on November 14.

LSU will then face Tennessee and Arkansas to close out the regular season, providing additional opportunities to improve its resume against SEC competition.

However, even a strong finish would leave the Tigers needing significant help from programs ranked ahead of them to reenter the playoff conversation.

For Kiffin and LSU, the immediate priority shifts toward finishing the regular season on a positive note and establishing momentum heading into the postseason.

The Bottom Line

LSU's fall to No. 21 highlights how quickly the Tigers' postseason outlook has changed.

After entering the initial College Football Playoff rankings at No. 14, LSU has fallen seven positions following another disappointing performance against a conference opponent.

With just three games remaining, the Tigers still have opportunities to improve their standing, but their margin for error has effectively disappeared.

LSU will return to action against Texas on Saturday, November 14, looking to bounce back from its latest setback and avoid another slide in the national rankings.

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