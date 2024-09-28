LSU's Brian Kelly Backs Bill for Later Kickoffs in September, Ensure Fan Safety
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers captured a Week 4 victory over the UCLA Bruins behind another masterclass performance from signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier last Saturday.
The win gave the Bayou Bengals their third in a row after defeating the Bruins 34-17 in an afternoon game in Tiger Stadium.
The 2:45 p.m. kickoff time raised concern for fans given the heat in Louisiana during September. The concern became a reality during the game with several fans forced into medical rooms due to the heat.
Death Valley was virtually empty on the East side of the stadium after halftime with the sun beating on that side of the venue.
It was reported that more than 70 fans needed medical attention prior to halftime with most of the attendees departing Tiger Stadium before the final two quarters.
The weather became a hot topic both during and after the game with many experts believing LSU should not play afternoon games in September due to the impactful heat.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly was asked about the issue this week where he backed the idea of pushing game times later in the day during the hot month of September.
“I certainly would,” Kelly said when asked if he would support similar legislation to what Arizona has adopted. “We saw what happened. I just need to see that happen once, that in a place like Tiger Stadium to have that kind of environment where it is just so difficult to sit and watch a game, it totally makes sense."
It's a problem that is out of Kelly's hands given the TV stations are in charge of figuring out the desired time slots, but the man in charge of LSU football believes there should be consideration for pushing back kickoff times.
"I get it, TV’s involved, the conference is involved, there’s a lot of things you have to consider… but I would definitely throw my hat in the ring of supporting something like that," Kelly said.
No. 14 LSU returns to Tiger Stadium on Saturday in a Week 5 clash against the South Alabama Jaguars with kickoff slated for 6:55 p.m. CT.
