LSU's Defense Has a Major Opportunity Against Clemson's New QB

The “scary” mystery for the LSU Tigers is over as Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney officially named Christopher Vizzina his starting quarterback entering Saturday night’s season-opener in Baton Rouge.

Just days before the kickoff of LSU-Clemson, the two-time national championship-winning head coach decided against keeping his starting quarterback a mystery, and instead gave Lane Kiffin and Co. a break. LSU now knows who to expect Clemson to trout out under center, and it will mark just the second career start for the senior quarterback.

With 102,000 fans in attendance, under the lights of Tiger Stadium, also affectionately known as “Death Valley,” Saturday marks a major opportunity for the LSU defense.

Blake Baker’s First Chance Under Kiffin

Mississippi Head Coach Lane Kiffin returns to Neyland Stadium before an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is no question about the improvements Baker has brought to Baton Rouge. He turned what was a historically bad defensive team in 2023 into a formidable opponent, finishing top-five in the scoring defense in the SEC just two seasons into the job.

He was one of the few retentions from Brian Kelly's tenure and a valued one, given his pedigree. Yet, Saturday will see him preside over a defensive game plan in which he’ll not only face a first-year starting quarterback with a new offensive coordinator but also a defense that will feature new faces.

The LSU defense could feature up to six new starters on Saturday, and while that seems like a lot, the lack of continuity could be canceled out by the challenges Baker’s defense could pose for Vizzina.

A New Look Defensive Line, Built to Pass-Rush

Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Princewill Umanmielen (1) celebrates his sack against the Miami Hurricanes during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the land of the SEC, where teams stack the defensive line with big bodies, primarily in the middle defensively, LSU is an outlier. The Tigers have a defensive line that’s on paper built to get after the quarterback.

They lack a traditional nose tackle body type but have several out-and-out pass-rushers, including on the interior. Both Malik Blocton and Deuce Geralds are listed at under 300 pounds, while Stephiylan Green, a former Clemson Tiger, has 3.5 sacks in his career.

Then, off the edge, Princewill Umanmielen provides a bona fide pass-rusher, fresh off a near-double-digit sack season.

If the Tigers can shut down the Clemson run game, it only bodes better for the LSU pass-rush to provide challenges.

Tricking a Young Quarterback

Clemson quarterback Christopher Vizzina (17) during practice in the at the Allen N. Reeves Sports Complex in Clemson, S.C. Friday, August 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Two of the biggest adjustments for young quarterbacks in college are that the players on the field move faster and the defensive coordinators are smarter. That includes Baker, who won’t be likely to give Vizzina much of a true look at the defense pre-snap.

Vizzina’s lone career start came last season at home versus SMU. Despite the Tigers losing that game, Vizzina played well, completing 29 of his 42 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns.

Now, he’ll be dealing with a hostile environment and a defense that will likely change up its looks from pre- to post-snap.