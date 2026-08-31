Week 1 of the college football season is here as the LSU Tigers prepare to face the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, when kickoff inside Death Valley is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. Yet, while fall camp is in the rearview mirror, LSU is still awaiting news on which quarterback it will face.

Clemson’s quarterback competition to replace multi-year starter Cade Klubnik has officially stretched past camp, as senior Christopher Vizzina battles freshman Tait Reynolds for the starting job.

As LSU waits for Clemson to name a starter officially, head coach Lane Kiffin already has familiarity with one of the two options. While addressing the media on Monday, Kiffin reflected on what he saw from Vizzina when he was coming out of high school.

“I remember from high school, actually watched him [Vizzina] work out,” Kiffin said. “Really talented, really throws well on the move. So that’s a really good combination, them coming together and us having to figure out what are they going to do because you don’t know.”

Clemson quarterback Christopher Vizzina (17) throws during Spring football practice at the Reeves Football Complex in Clemson, SC Wednesday, March 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Vizzina, a former four-star prospect out of Birmingham, Alabama, has waited his turn since arriving at Clemson. He comes into his senior season with just 14 career appearances under his belt and only one start.

That first start came last season, in October, against SMU. Despite being unable to lead the Tigers to victory, he completed 29 of his 42 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns.

So, if Vizzina does get named the starter, as a recent report from CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz suggests, LSU will have some tape to go off of, despite it being his first season in the role. Yet uncertainty about who will line up under center and the switch at offensive coordinator, with Clemson’s hiring of Chad Morris, are two factors that could pose issues for LSU.

“We’re not sure exactly what they’ll look like, and that’s always scary,” Kiffin said. “This will be about us practicing really well and then playing really well in a really exciting environment. Going back to not all the hype and just the preparation of it and playing really well in our first game together.”

Saturday night’s season opener will be under the lights as LSU kicks off the Kiffin era. While Clemson’s quarterback situation is still unofficial, the Tigers know Sam Leavitt will be leading them as they look to kick off the new tenure with a win.

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