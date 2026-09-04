LSU's Zxavian Harris Breaks Silence After Court Victory, Sets Return Timeline

Zxavian Harris was ruled to be eligible to play for LSU in 2026, all thanks to a Thursday ruling that named him and 42 other college athletes eligible for a fifth season of college sports despite taking on the large task of entering the next level of their respective sports.

Harris spent his Thursday in a Baton Rouge courtroom, where the hearing for Jack Pyburn et al. v. National Collegiate Athletic Association was taking place. Harris was a part of the suit, as he set his sights on returning to college football to play for LSU under his former coach, Lane Kiffin.

After roughly nine hours spent in that courtroom, where he appeared on the witness stand at some point, Harris left the courtroom with the outcome he wanted all along: a fifth season of eligibility.

What Harris Said Right After the Ruling

Mississippi defensive lineman Zxavian Harris speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"My emotions are really high right now," Harris said after he stepped out into a crowd of media. "It's been a long going for me, especially with all that happened to me. It's a relief, really ... I'm glad the hearing went our way."

Harris said - while wearing an official team-issued quarter-zip jacket - that he has not been practicing with the LSU team, unlike his former and now current teammate, Dae'Quan Wright, who has been.

Harris' delayed entrance to practice with the team is because he suffered a foot injury last season at Ole Miss. Harris then mentioned that he has a timeline for his return after surgery on his injured foot in March.

"I know I'll be back before the Ole Miss game for sure," Harris said.

Harris views this opportunity to return to college football as a chance for "growth," a chance the injury robbed him of last season.

What Harris Can Bring to LSU

Nov 2, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) is injured on a tackle by Ole Miss Rebels nose tackle Zxavian Harris (51) during the first quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Harris is a huge addition for LSU. But he's nearly guaranteed not to start.

The 6-foot-8, 33-pound interior defensive lineman is coming off of an injury, meaning he hasn't fully practiced since March.

But Harris, in full health, is a problem. Last season at Ole Miss, Harris tallied 58 total tackles, nine tackles for loss and three sacks.

Harris will likely sit behind freshmen Deuce Geralds and Richard Anderson, as well as Auburn transfer Malik Blocton.

Once Harris gets back and healthy, he's someone LSU fans can expect to see rotating around on the interior of the defensive line.

Harris' Offseason and Path to LSU

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers offensive lineman Josh Thompson (56) blocks Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Zxavian Harris (51) during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harris went undrafted in April, and was signed by the New Orleans Saints shortly after Day 3 of the draft concluded.

Harris said that he never actually participated in any practices with the Saints because of his injury, and he also said he received no compensation from the Saints other than $190 in gas money.

He was cut by New Orleans on Aug. 8, and from there he decided he wanted to try and get back into college football with the new "five-for-five" eligibility model. Because of his contract with the Saints, Harris was initially ruled ineligible until he joined Jack Pyburn in the lawsuit versus the NCAA.

Harris then explored returning to Oxford to play for Ole Miss, but the Rebels wanted him to play along the offensive line. That was something he didn't want to do.

“I wasn’t thinking about LSU," Harris told On3's Wilson Alexander. "That really turned the whole boat around.”

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