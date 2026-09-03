LSU, Lane Kiffin Sued By the SEC Over Recruitment of Former NFL Players

While SEC commissioner Greg Sankey reportedly sits at the witness stand in a Baton Rouge courtroom for the hearing on whether to extend court protections that are currently blocking the conference from punishing its member schools for adding former professional athletes to their rosters, the SEC filed a lawsuit against LSU, as reported by On3.

While in the courtroom with no phone, Sankey's SEC filed suit in the Northern District of Alabama. That lawsuit names the defendants as the LSU Board of Supervisors, LSU president Wade Rousse, LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry and LSU head coach Lane Kiffin.

In the lawsuit, the SEC requests that the court “enter a preliminary and permanent injunction prohibiting Defendants from violating the Conference’s First Amendment rights by compelling the Conference to associate with conduct that is contrary to the Conference’s purpose and mission.”

The Trouble LSU Is In

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Louisiana State Tigers defensive tackle Dominick McKinley (96) reacts after tackling Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU is in this mess for trying to add players from the class of 2022 who were granted a fifth season of eligibility in a Colorado court ruling following the NCAA's new "five-for-five" eligibility rule.

The issue was that the Colorado ruling stated that any player who signed an NFL contract, among other restrictions, could not return to college football. So a group of 16 football players and 17 other collegiate athletes from different sports went and sued the NCAA over their exclusion from eligibility.

That suit was filed in Louisiana.

The case involves 43 athletes challenging college eligibility rules, but two have immediate ties to LSU.

Former Ole Miss tight end Dae’Quan Wright has already joined LSU in practice, while former Ole Miss defensive tackle Zxavian Harris has also been linked to a move to Baton Rouge. Both played for Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss before signing NFL contracts.

The SEC's Claims

Jul 16, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; SEC commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to the media during the SEC Media Day at Omni Atlanta Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the lawsuit, the SEC is going after LSU for ignoring the conference's newly passed rules that members of the conference cannot add former pro players.

Kiffin openly said in his press conference on Monday that he would like to add the players, looking to just make his roster better in any legal way.

The SEC claims in its suit that LSU "waged a deliberate and coordinated campaign to recruit professional athletes to play football for LSU during the 2026-27 season, including players who had signed NFL contracts."

While LSU has been having Wright at practices over the last week, LSU is not involved in the hearing going on in a Baton Rouge courthouse today that challenges the SEC's new rule. That suit was brought forward by players, and West Baton Rouge District Attorney Tony Clayton is representing them in the case.

The SEC claimed in its suit that LSU "continued their campaign to engage in willful efforts to recruit and soon roster professional athletes in direct defiance of the Professionalism Rules. This conduct is detrimental to the Conference and contrary to its core purpose."

The professionalism rules the suit mentions are regarding LSU recruiting professional athletes to play, even though they would not be eligible according to NCAA and SEC rules. But Thursday's ruling should shed some definitive light on whether or not these former pros are legally eligible or not.

The suit continues, saying, "Defendants' conduct has already harmed the Conference and threatens to cause further substantial harm if not curbed. Through their actions, Defendants have compelled the SEC and each of its member institutions to associate with conduct that every member institution including, until recently, LSU- has expressly and unanimously repudiated."

As a result of that, the SEC claims LSU violates its rights under the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.

What Happens From Here?

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU now sits and awaits the decisions from the Baton Rouge courts today, and if - legally - Wright and Harris are deemed eligible, LSU may take to adding them to its final 105-man roster, due 24 hours before kickoff versus Clemson Saturday night.

On the other hand, the idea of sanctions from the SEC and the College Football Playoff Committee may scare LSU off the scent of adding Wright and Harris.

At this point, it's all unclear what LSU will do. But one thing is for certain. All eyes are set on Baton Rouge for the next 48 hours.

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