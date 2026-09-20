LSU Safety Exits With Injury in First Half vs. Ole Miss

The LSU Tigers defense was gashed by the Ole Miss offense in first quarter of Saturday's Top 10 matchup in Oxford.

But to make matters worse, one of LSU's top defensive players exited with what appeared to be a lower-body injury.

LSU safety Dashawn Spears stayed down on the ground after getting banged up during a run from Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy. He then got checked out by trainers before having to be helped off, putting little weight on his left leg.

He was later seen on crutches on the LSU sideline.

And not long after, LSU starting running back Dilin Jones went down with an injury after a big run. Fortunately, he returned shortly after to rejoin the Tigers on the drive as they neared the red zone.

Already Down Big, LSU Can't Afford Key Injuries

Tigers Safety Dashawn Spears 10 sacks Quarterback Taylen Green 10, LSU Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. November 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers were already staring down a 17-0 hole when Jones suffered his injury. He's been a key piece of their success early this season, so it's a sigh of relief he returned to the field quickly after going down.

As for Spears, he's gotten off to a nice start this season but looks to be facing a steeper hill to climb to return against Ole Miss. Having the be helped off with both arms around the training staff is never a good sign.

Through the first two games, Spears has posted seven total tackles (five solo), one sack and one pass breakup.

Lane Kiffin Has Been Impressed With Dashawn Spears Since Spring Practice

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Lane Kiffin's opinion, Spears give the defense a little bit of everything at the STAR position, which allows him to make plays

"If you can blitz like he can, cover and have length, that's really valuable. I'm really pleased with him, probably one of the more pleasing improvements of a player since we've gotten here," Kiffin said of Spears in April.

Last season, Spears appeared in all 13 games while making one start. He posted 29 total tackles (18 solo) three tackles for loss, one sack, two pass breakups, two interceptions, both of which came in LSU's win over Florida. Spears returned one of these picks 58 yards back for a touchdown.

As a result of this performance, Spears was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week.

LSU fans will be hoping he returns soon in order to deliver another memorable performance.

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