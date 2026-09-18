Ole Miss Coach Got a Text From Lane Kiffin About LSU’s Injury Report. What He Said Next Was Priceless.

When college football’s biggest villain Lane Kiffin touches down in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to face off against his former team on Saturday, Ole Miss coach Pete Golding will be waiting for him. Likely with open arms, unlike most of the Rebels’ fanbase.

Despite Kiffin’s embittered exit last season which saw him leave for Baton Rouge during Ole Miss’ CFP run, he and Golding appear to remain close. “There’s a lot made of this game and the fans’ dislike of each other and maybe some other people in the States in leadership roles,” Kiffin said on The Lane Kiffin Show. "But it’s actually interesting ... Maybe fans don’t want to hear this, these players and coaches don't hate each other.”

LYONS & ANDRES: Four Bold Predictions for LSU’s Trip to Ole Miss Saturday

Golding’s latest comments on The Pat McAfee Show confirm that the two have at least maintained a cordial relationship since Kiffin was officially named LSU’s new head coach in November 2025. Golding, who served as Kiffin’s defensive coordinator for three seasons, shared a funny story on how he found out about LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt popping up on the injury report earlier this week.

“Well I got the text before the report went out from Lane like, ‘Hey, our quarterback’s out.’” Golding said. “Yeah buddy, I bet he is.

“I’ve been around here a lot of Wednesdays with you, man, for three and a half years. I said, ‘I think our first one we had like 42 guys on the first-ever SEC injury report on a Wednesday.’ So I was like, ‘Yeah man, see you Saturday.’ ”

"I got the text from Lane Kiffin before the injury report went out 😂😂



I think our first injury report had 42 guys on it..



I told him I'll see you Saturday" ~ @CoachGolding #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/WvSD0CKgGR — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 18, 2026

A priceless response from the Rebels’ DC-turned-head coach, who helped lead Ole Miss to the national semifinals in the wake of Kiffin’s drama-filled departure.

The fact that LSU’s starting quarterback suddenly appeared on the mid-week injury report before the SEC showdown of the year is suspect, to say the least. Nick Saban, for one, doesn’t buy it at all.

“If I was a betting man, I would say there’s absolutely nothing wrong with Sam Leavitt,” Saban told McAfee. “So I would be psychologically telling the defensive players that this doesn’t matter, Sam Leavitt’s gonna play, he’s gonna be the best, we gotta stop him. Don’t lose your edge because you think he’s not gonna play.”

ANDRES: Five Things We Learned From ‘Lane Being Lane,’ John Talty’s Fascinating Character Study of Lane Kiffin

Kiffin’s return to Ole Miss is expected to be incredibly heated

So it would seem the mind games have already started. Less than a year after unceremoniously parting ways with the place he once called home, Kiffin will make his return to Oxford, Miss. as Public Enemy No. 1. Ahead of the “revenge game,” Ole Miss is reportedly already taking measures to prevent any potential off-field fracas from getting out of hand.

“No person wearing an opposing team's gear or colors will be allowed entrance into the student section. Additionally, anyone found to be wearing opposing team apparel or colors in the student section will be removed,” read a message sent from Ole Miss athletics to students, according to Tyler Komis of Ole Miss Rebels On SI.

Louisiana governor Jeff Landry even joked that the Tigers might need the protection of the National Guard in what’s expected to be one of the most acrimonious road matchups LSU will play this season. “I’m thinking about having to send [Kiffin] in on an F-16 and maybe the team on a C-130,” Landry told ESPN. “Security is going to be really tight.”

As the No. 7 Tigers prepare to step foot into enemy territory, the spotlight is squarely on Kiffin and LSU to take home a statement win in a stadium where the majority of the fans, for lack of a nicer term, hate their ex-coach’s guts. There’s pressure on Golding and Ole Miss too, after going 13–2 last season and retaining key stars in Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy. But make no mistake, this is the Kiffin Show. And the show must go on.

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