LSU Star Trey'Dez Green Could Not Be More Excited About One New Tigers Transfer



LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green sat down at SEC Media Days Thursday morning as a key piece of the trio of representatives from the Tigers to highlight the new roster and give insight into the upcoming season.

And in doing so, Green took his time on the mic to recognize a new face in the program, transfer safety Ty Benefield from Boise State.

Coming into a new program - especially LSU - to a group of talented veterans isn't the easiest transition for a new face. But Green seems to think that Benefield is the perfect fit.

Rave Reviews

Nov 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) celebrates a touchdown by tight end Bauer Sharp (10) against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Green was asked about any stories about the new campus legend and what kind of player LSU added, his first reaction to hearing his name was to shake his head and say, "Man." That's when you know the player has an impact.

"From the day that he stepped on campus, you can see it in his eyes; he's the definition of a Tiger," said Green.

That's all the LSU staff wants coming out of a transfer or a high school commit: to take over the Tiger identity from the day of the campus tour. In Benefield's case, he didn't just come in with a new identity, but a major influence on the program.

"He's such a leader, like, when he talks, you feel it in your body, and he's one of those people on defense, if he's out there, you know you got something good," said Green.

Benefield is not only taking over the Tiger personality, but he's also becoming a star in both the locker room and on the football field, standing out in an impressive group.

The Dominant Defender

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos safety Ty Benefield (0) against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Benefield walked into the perfect scenario this season - right into the No. 2-ranked defensive unit in the country, instantly becoming a part of well-known talent.

Now under defensive coordinator Blake Baker, Benefield has the chance to develop into an instant household name, showcasing his talents on the biggest stage of college football, learning from one of the most respected names the program has seen.

Coming off his junior year with the Broncos, with 105 total tackles and a pair of interceptions, he ranks as the No. 6 defensive player in college football in ESPN's preseason rankings. Benefield's expected to have a breakout season with the Tigers, with high standards from both Green and the rest of the nation.

"He's gonna put the world on display this year," said Green.

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