LSU Stock Report: Who Helped and Hurt Themselves Against Auburn

LSU needed to show that its offense could travel.

The Tigers were undefeated at home but walked into Jordan-Hare Stadium winless on the road, with a 0-2 record. The Tigers' two road losses came at Ole Miss 32-24, and at Kentucky 35-34. A disappointing stat by many Tiger fans' estimations, but if there is any light to be found at the end of that tunnel, they look like two of the best losses in the country.

The Tigers changed that narrative today, though, as they left Auburn, Alabama, with a win on the road after beating Auburn 38-17 at Jordan-Hare.

Stock Report:

Oct 17, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana State Tigers wide receiver Jackson Harris (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stock up: Jackson Harris

Harris continued to turn his opportunities into production.

After making a significant impact against Mississippi State, the receiver followed with another strong performance at Auburn. He provided Leavitt with a reliable scoring target and supplied the explosiveness that helped LSU create separation.

Harris would go for 178 yards with 9 catches and 2 touchdowns in the 38-17 victory.

His performance reinforced his growing importance to the offense. Harris gave LSU a receiver who could help finish a possession near the end zone and change the game from farther downfield.

With Green returning to the lineup, LSU had another opportunity to establish how its receiving options could complement each other. Harris made a strong case to remain a central part of that plan.

Stock Up: Sam Leavitt

Leavitt carried his progress against Mississippi State into a road environment.

The quarterback helped LSU sustain its offense through the air and contributed with his legs, giving Auburn multiple responsibilities to account for. His connection with Harris remained productive, while Green’s return gave him another target capable of finishing a drive.

Leavitt ended his day with 387 yards, 3 total touchdowns, 2 through the air and one on a designed run.

For Leavitt, the significance was in building on a productive performance the previous week. LSU needed more consistency from its quarterback, particularly away from Baton Rouge, and Auburn offered an encouraging step in that direction.

The Tigers entered the matchup with questions about their ability to reproduce their home production on the road. Leavitt’s performance gave them more confidence in their ability to do so.

Stock Up: DJ Pickett

Pickett gave LSU production both in coverage and behind the line of scrimmage against Auburn.

The cornerback contributed a pass breakup and a tackle for loss, making his presence felt in multiple parts of the defense. Those plays added to LSU’s disruption and gave Pickett a place among the Tigers’ defensive standouts.

Pickett's physical play came up huge with 2 huge tackles and airtight coverage today against the Auburn Tigers.

His contribution behind the line was particularly valuable against an Auburn offense that presented a running threat at quarterback. Defending that kind of attack requires involvement from the secondary, and Pickett supplied a negative play alongside his work against the pass.

Pickett gave LSU another encouraging individual performance to build on during the bye week, with Alabama next on the schedule.

Stock Down: LSU’s Discipline

Penalties remained a blemish on LSU’s performance.

The Tigers surrendered avoidable yardage, giving themselves another issue to address before the schedule resumed.

The Bayou Bengals had a combined 7 penalties for 50 yards.

LSU produced enough positive plays to work around those setbacks, but that did not erase the need to correct them. Against the opponents waiting in November, the Tigers could have fewer opportunities to recover from a stalled possession or an extended defensive series.

The bye week gave LSU time to build on its offensive progress and clean up those mistakes before facing Alabama.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.