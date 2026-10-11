LSU Stock Report: Who Helped and Hurt Themselves Against Kentucky?

The LSU Tigers made a visit to Lexington to face the Kentucky Wildcats, where they suffered their second defeat of the season Saturday night in a 35-34 overtime loss.

LSU made a few simple mistakes that could have kept the Wildcats off the board on both sides of the ball. The Tigers also made major plays all night long to produce offensive and defensive production.

Here's the updated stock report from the game: who hurt themselves and who helped themselves.

Who Hurt Themselves

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Grant Godfrey (22) and defensive back Jordan Castell (5) tackle LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) during the first quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Leavitt, QB

LSU offensive leader Sam Leavitt was able to put up 275 passing yards and two touchdowns, but has one statistic that he can't seem to shake.

He's thrown at least one interception every game. Against the Wildcats, he continued the interception trend, but also had a late-game fumble that helped turn the ball over to the Wildcats and gave them an extra life to tie up the game.

His performance on the road revealed his away game abilities, showing that he gets panicked in crowds that aren't familiar, especially when the game is close.

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen (1) looks to the sideline during the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Line

The defensive front might have been the most panicked position group against Kentucky, letting key plays get away from them and struggling as an entire unit.

To start the momentum of the game, instead of showing the Wildcats the dominating defense that has come as a top-ranked unit, the group allowed a 77-yard run on the Kentucky's first snap of the game, leading to an early touchdown.

The line also allowed Kentucky QB Kenny Minchey to easily score a walk-off two-point conversion that won the game in overtime. The line failed to fill the interior gap, allowing Kentucky's offensive line to decide the play.

It didn't look like the same defense that has been playing in Tiger Stadium all season, the one that held SEC opponent Texas A&M to just six points and led the nation in sacks this year.

The line let them slip past them all night, allowing 404 total yards, a major jump from the team's 220-yard average. The line also had one sack all night - from defensive tackle Malik Blocton, his first sack of the season.

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin walks on the sideline during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats t Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lane Kiffin

Head coach Lane Kiffin might have personally handed the win over to Kentucky last night after a major play call.

Punting on 4th & 1 with a minute and a half left in the game, while the Tigers were up, gave Kentucky the extra life to come all the way down the field and tie up the game, after LSU was calling one bad play-call after another during the dominating drive.

That showed a lot of trust in a struggling defense, but also gave up the ability to try to hold on to the ball for the rest of the game, avoiding the overtime option.

Not to mention, he's kicking off his first year coaching at LSU with a concerning losing record on the road, not being able to win in SEC crowds, which raises major concerns for the late season.

Who Helped Themselves

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Roman Mothershed (14) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roman Mothershed, WR

LSU just unlocked a major addition on the offense. Wide receiver Roman Mothershed, who has also been used at the tight end position, had a breakout game against the Wildcats, playing with the starters.

Mothershed's 6'5 vertical gives him the extra advantage in the receiving room, making him able to get a 41-yard receiving touchdown, his second of the season.

Mothershed has recently stood out as a next-best option to replace tight end Trey'Dez Green while out with an injury, matching his frame and dual-threat abilities. And last night's performance over Kentucky proved it.

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; LSU Tigers running back Dilin Jones (13) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dilin Jones, RB

Another offensive weapon debuted their dual-threat abilities during the Kentucky matchup, with running back Dilin Jones emerging as a receiver option.

Jones had 56 rushing yards across 16 carries during the game, while also leading the receiver room with 84 receiving yards from seven receptions.

He's proved himself as an overall offensive weapon, being able to break out as a receiver and running back, becoming Leavitt's go-to option on the offense.

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