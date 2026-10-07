LSU's Schedule Is About to Become Relentless

After starting the 2026 season 4-1, LSU is about to enter the toughest stretch of its schedule.

The Tigers have seven SEC games remaining across the final seven weeks, beginning with a trip to Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 10. From there, LSU will face Mississippi State, Auburn, Alabama, Texas, Tennessee and Arkansas to close out the regular season.

With Alabama, Texas, Tennessee and Mississippi State all currently ranked in the top 20, LSU will have plenty of opportunities to solidify a playoff resume in the SEC over the final seven games of the season.

Here is a breakdown of LSU's remaining SEC schedule.

Kentucky

LSU will start the stretch by traveling to Lexington to face the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, Oct. 10.

Kentucky enters the game 4-1 after defeating South Carolina 35-34 in overtime. The Wildcats were ranked No. 24 in the AP Top 25 before that win and are now receiving votes in the latest poll.

This will be LSU's first trip to Kentucky since 2021, when the Wildcats defeated the Tigers 42-21.

LSU is 16-12 all-time in Lexington, with the Tigers' last win at Kentucky coming in 2002.

Kentucky may not be ranked heading into the matchup, but it will be far from an easy start to LSU's remaining SEC schedule.

No. 17 Mississippi State

The Tigers will return home the following week to take on Mississippi State on Oct. 17.

The Bulldogs are currently 4-1 and ranked No. 17 in the country after opening the season with four straight wins before falling to Alabama 56-23.

LSU will have a chance to get back home after its trip to Kentucky, with the Mississippi State game also serving as the Tigers' Homecoming game.

Auburn

LSU will then hit the road again to face Auburn on Oct. 24.

The matchup with the Tigers will be LSU's second road game in three weeks and will be the final game before the Tigers' open date on Oct. 31.

That bye comes at a good time, with LSU set to face Alabama and Texas in back-to-back weeks following the week off.

No. 6 Alabama

The Tigers will return to Tiger Stadium on Nov. 7 for a current top-10 matchup, welcoming Alabama to Baton Rouge.

The Crimson Tide is currently 5-0 and ranked No. 6 in the country after defeating Mississippi State 56-23.

LSU will have home-field advantage for the matchup, something that could be important with Alabama coming to town as one of the highest-ranked teams on the remaining schedule.

The Tigers will not have much time to rest after the game, though.

No. 1 Texas

One week after facing Alabama, LSU will host the current top team in the nation, Texas.

The Longhorns currently sit at No. 1 in the country with a 4-0 record and received 61 of 70 first-place votes in the latest AP Top 25.

If rankings hold, Texas will be LSU's second straight top-10 opponent and the highest-ranked team the Tigers will face during the regular season.

With Alabama and Texas coming to Tiger Stadium on consecutive weeks, LSU will have one of the more difficult stretches of its schedule right in front of its home crowd.

No. 15 Tennessee

After the two-game home stretch against Alabama and Texas, LSU will hit the road once again.

The Tigers are scheduled to travel to Knoxville on Nov. 21 to face Tennessee.

The Volunteers are currently 4-1 and ranked No. 15 in the country, making Tennessee the fourth ranked team LSU will face in its final seven games.

The matchup will also begin LSU's final two-game road stretch of the regular season.

Arkansas

LSU will close out the regular season on Nov. 28 against Arkansas in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks will be the final opponent standing between LSU and the postseason, with the Tigers having to travel to Arkansas to finish the regular season.

After playing Alabama, Texas and Tennessee in the three weeks prior, LSU will have to find a way to finish the season strong on the road.

The road ahead

LSU has already put together a strong start to the 2026 season.

The Tigers are 4-1 and ranked No. 10 in the country following a 63-14 win over McNeese. LSU is averaging 38.8 points per game while allowing just 15.5 points per game through its first five games.

The Tigers also rank third nationally in total defense at 226.8 yards allowed per game and 13th in total offense at 502.0 yards per game.

Now, the schedule is about to become much more difficult.

LSU will have to go on the road to face Kentucky before returning home to play Mississippi State. Auburn follows before the Tigers get their bye week, and then come Alabama and Texas in back-to-back weeks.

After that, LSU will have to travel to Tennessee before finishing the regular season at Arkansas.

Seven Weeks. Seven SEC games. Four current top-20 opponents.

The easier part of LSU's schedule is officially over.

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