    • November 27, 2021
    Preview: LSU-Texas A&M Game Day Notes and Stories to Read

    LSU looks to send Ed Orgeron out with one last win over Aggies and Jimbo Fisher
    LSU must win today to ensure the program doesn't suffer its first losing season since 1999. The Tigers welcome top 25 Texas A&M to Death Valley for the final home game of Ed Orgeron's career in Baton Rouge, with another large crowd expected for senior night.

    Here are a few pregame notes and stories to read ahead of the Tigers final regular season matchup of the 2021 regular season.

    Pregame Notes

    LSU moved a step closer to bowl eligibility last week with a 27-14 win over ULM. The Aggies routed Prairie View A&M, 52-3, last week in College Station. 

    LSU is 34-22-3 all-time against the Aggies, which includes a 7-2 mark since Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2012. LSU is 4-0 against Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium since the Aggies joined the league. 

    Last year, Texas A&M posted a 20-7 win over LSU in College Station. A&M’s last win over LSU in Tiger Stadium came in 1994 by an 18-13 count. 

    Saturday’s game will mark the final contest for LSU head coach Ed Orgeron in Tiger Stadium. 

    Orgeron became only the fourth coach in LSU history to win 50 games at the school as he picked up win No. 50 last week vs. ULM. Orgeron is 50-20 in his 6 years as head coach of the Tigers. 

    Defensively, the Tigers are allowing 25.5 points and 379.1 total yards per game (144.8 rushing, 234.3 passing). 

    Over opponents last 35 possessions – since start of Alabama game - LSU’s defense has forced 19 punts, with 13 of those possessions being 3-and-outs, to go along with 4 turnover-on-downs and 2 forced turnovers. LSU gave up just 6 TDs and 3 field goals during that span. 

    LSU is 32-6 when winning the turnover margin games under Ed Orgeron.

    Read More

    LB Damone Clark, a Butkus Award finalist, leads the nation in tackles with 125. LB Micah Baskerville (77), S Jay Ward (57) are the other leaders in tackles.

    DE BJ Ojulari leads the Tigers in sacks with 6.0, while also accounting for 44 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss.

    5- Career 300-yard passing games for Max Johnson, which ranks as the third most in school history.

    11-Number of players that have started on the offensive line for LSU in 2021.

    Stories to Read

    LSU Ed Orgeron Grateful for Lifelong Dream as Tigers Coach

    LSU Seniors Ready for One Last Ride in Death Valley

    LSU Seniors Believe Future Bright With Tigers Program

    Three LSU Players to Watch vs Texas A&M

    Predictions for LSU's Season Finale Against Texas A&M

    How to Watch/Listen to LSU vs Texas A&M

