LSU Tigers Add Another 5-Star Edge Rusher to 2027 Recruiting Class

Following the hire of head coach Lane Kiffin, the LSU Tigers started the offseason with a ton of work to do on the 2027 recruiting trail.

Those concerns now feel like ages ago.

LSU is staying hot in the 2027 cycle this summer, as the Tigers have added another elite player to the class with a commitment from five-star edge rusher Chris Whitehead, per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett.

He is just the latest prospect to announce a commitment to the Tigers, who have had a busy month of June after spending the start of the offseason focusing on improving the 2026 roster through the transfer portal. It's hard to find a team doing better in high school recruiting right now than LSU.

Chris Whitehead is the Latest Elite Player to Join LSU Tigers

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

A product of Lloyd C. Bird High School in Chesterfield, VA., Whitehead is a five-star prospect on 247Sports' composite rankings, where is also listed as the No. 4 edge in the class and the No. 1 overall player in the state of Virginia.

Whitehead chose LSU over finalists in Ohio State, South Carolina and Virginia Tech. He also had an elite list of offers from programs like Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida State, Missouri and many more.

Whitehead is the eighth 2027 commitment for LSU in the month of June, meaning that over half of the team's 12 commits have announced their verbal pledge within the past two weeks and change.

And these aren't just some unknown recruits either. The Tigers have landed players like five-star edge rusher KJ Green, four-star offensive lineman Terrance Smith, four-star running backs David Segarra and Trey Martin, four-star athlete Markez Davis, and former California offensive line commit Amaziah Siale among others.

If the Tigers can keep this momentum going, there's no reason why LSU can't finish the cycle with at least a Top-10 class. There are still multiple potential flip targets on the board along with other elite players that have LSU as finalists in their recruitment.

But for now, it's worth taking some time to celebrate the addition of Whitehead. Last season, he finished with 54 tackles, 10.5 sacks and three forced fumbles while also catching six passes for 77 yards and three touchdowns on offense.

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