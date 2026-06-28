Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss Previews 'Insane' Matchup with LSU

It didn't take long for the LSU Tigers to start dominating the national spotlight once again after head coach Lane Kiffin decided to make Baton Rouge home.

Kiffin is one of the biggest so-called "characters" in college sports, but don't let all the social media fun fool you; the new Tigers head coach is on the hunt in his first season with the program. The team already has some lofty expectations from some in the media, but that's nothing new for this program. However, they will need to survive a tough slate of SEC opponents if the Tigers want a shot at the crown during the College Football Playoff.

There are many games that can be circled on the Tigers' schedule this season that have trajectory changing games. However, there may not be a bigger game on the schedule than when the team travels to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to take on the Ole Miss Rebels.

Rivalry Growing

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Kiffin spent six seasons in Oxford, which was the longest tenured stop in his college football head coaching career. In that time, the new Tigers head coach brought the Rebels back to the national spotlight and led the team to a College Football Playoff appearance last season.

Of course, everyone knows how that all played out. Kiffin saw golden pastures with the LSU football program, and the Rebels decided to go with now head coach Pete Golding to lead their team through the playoffs.

Obviously, there is bad blood between the programs, and that we all be solved then they meet on September 19th. Recently, Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss spoke about the massive matchup taking place this upcoming season.

Oct 25, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin speaks with Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"It's going to be insane," Chambliss shared when speaking with the media during the 30th anniversary of the Manning Passing Academy.

Chambliss burst on the scene last year with Coach Kiffin, and now he is looking to take down his former coach in an atmosphere that is guaranteed to be the most electric in all of college football this season.

While a lot of the talk around this game involves Chambliss, the wildcard may be Kiffin's new quarterback, Sam Leavitt.

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles away from Houston Cougars defensive lineman Eddie Walls III (90) at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Leavitt was the number one quarterback in the transfer portal for the upcoming season. Although a foot injury stopped him from having a historic season with the Arizona State Sun Devils last year, the expectations are that under Kiffin, Leavitt will become one of the top names in college football this season. This game is going to be fireworks.

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