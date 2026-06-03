LSU Tigers Gaining Serious Momentum for Texas 5-Star WR Easton Royal

The LSU Tigers have been making some major headlines on the recruiting trail this offseason, particularly when it comes to targeting flips for some of the best players in the country.

LSU fans know all too well that Texas Longhorns five-star wide receiver commit Easton Royal has been one of the program's primary targets since Lane Kiffin took over. A New Orleans native, Royal has continued to help Texas recruit while staying committed to the Longhorns but there's

Now, all of that speculation could be turning into reality for the Tigers and Royal, though time will have to tell.

LSU's Chances of Flipping Easton Royal Gaining Major Steam

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

According to reports from Rivals, LSU has been gaining major momentum for Royal, who remains committed to Texas but has still taken other official visits, like recently with the Tigers.

“They made a very big, significant jump," said Rivals' Sam Spiegelman about LSU's chances for Royal.

NEW: LSU continues to surge for Texas 5-star WR commit Easton Royal coming out of his official visit, @samspiegs reports🐯



“They made a very big, significant jump.”



Read: https://t.co/BMZaRbt5j1 pic.twitter.com/ts6JWWN5KB — Rivals (@Rivals) May 31, 2026

On Tuesday, Royal cancelled official visits with both Tennessee and Ole Miss, leaving LSU and Florida as the two teams seen with the best chance of getting him to flip from the Longhorns.

But LSU has the hometown edge that Royal has been adamant about during his recruitment. Florida is still in the picture, but it might be long until it's Texas vs. LSU for the right to sign one of the best overall players in the 2027 class.

What Would LSU's 2027 Class Look Like With Easton Royal?

LSU coach Lane Kiffin and 5-star wide receiver target Easton Royal | Easton Royal, X

The Tigers only have five commits in the 2027 class as the calendar turns to June, but the coaching staff has certainly secured some major talent despite the lack of bodies overall.

LSU already has commitments from five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson along with four-star players like quarterback Peyton Houston, wide receiver Ah'Mari Stevens, athlete Braylon Calais and edge rusher Jaiden Bryant.

Royal isn't the only five-star recruit that LSU is trying to flip. The Tigers have been active with two Texas Tech five-star commits in defensive lineman Jalen Brewster and edge rusher Anthony Sweeney.

Flipping all three of Royal, Brewster and Sweeney will be a tall task but it would immediately give LSU one of the best recruiting classes in the 2027 cycle. Regardless of what the ranking algorithm says, the Tigers would have three of the best high school seniors in the country in this scenario.

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