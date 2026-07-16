LSU Could Be Closing in on Another Major Recruiting Win

The LSU Tigers are looking ahead to a critical 2026 season, aiming to return to the glory days when the program was one of the most feared groups in college football and vying for a place among the top of the rankings every season.

New head coach Lane Kiffin is looking to stack up wins before the season begins, including landing an all-important opening-year recruiting class. With a top-ten ranking to his name for the current cycle, the Tigers are showing no signs of slowing soon, either.

Looking to make a big splash for the cycle, the staff has continued its relentless pursuit of five-star receiver Easton Royal, whom they hope to flip from the Texas Longhorns.

Why the Tigers Want to Land Royal

LSU's new head coach, Lane Kiffin, speaks at the South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Royal is ranked as the No. 1 receiver in the 2027 class and is also ranked as the No. 3 overall recruit in the entire cycle. Perhaps more importantly than that for the Tigers, though, Royal is right in their backyard, hailing out of New Orleans.

That distinguished ranking is also well deserved for Royal, as he has been proven to be one of the best pass catchers in the class. He has elite speed, including breaking the Louisiana High School track record, right on the Tigers' campus this spring.

His talent level isn't to be doubted as he can perform across the entire field, using his speed to stretch the field vertically, while also running crisp routes that allow him to win matchups off the line of scrimmage.

Are the Tigers Close to Landing Him?

Wide Receiver Brian Thomas Jr. 11 makes a catch as the LSU Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Landing Royal won't be easy, and hasn't been throughout the process for Kiffin and his staff. He made an early commitment, pledging loyalty there in November of 2025. When the new regime took over in Baton Rouge, however, the pursuit for Royal really kicked up, as Kiffin and his staff wanted the Bayou State native to be the headliner for his first class.

He has continued to show interest in the Tigers, including an official visit over the spring, and multiple social media posts sporting Tigers apparel. He still is firmly committed to the Longhorns, but the fact that his recruitment is yet to be shut down is a sign that Kiffin and his staff have at least piqued his interest.

There is still plenty of time to go in the recruitment process, and the Tigers are looking to make a big splash in year one with Kiffin at the helm, and Royal could be exactly what they are looking for.

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