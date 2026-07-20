LSU Tigers' High-Profile NIL Additions Who Need a Huge Camp

The LSU Tigers will soon be taking the field for fall camp. That means the college football season is nearly here.

Before they get to fall camp, Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin and a few of the team's stars are in Tampa Bay, Florida, for SEC Media Days to talk about the upcoming season.

The Tigers will be a topic of a lot of conversation during media days, which will include all the new faces on the roster. With the Tigers grabbing so much talent from the transfer portal, here are the players who need to stand out during camp due to their supposedly high price.

Princewill Umanmielen, EDGE

Oct 11, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Princewill Umanmielen (1) defends during the fourth quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New Tigers edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen is coming in with a lot of expectations. The former Ole Miss Rebels pass rusher has a valued NIL of $1.5 million, meaning he may need more than his season total of sacks from last season, which was nine.

Ty Benefield, FS

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos safety Ty Benefield (0) against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Former Boise State Broncos safety Ty Benefield will be another name to watch during camp. NIL valuations have the new Tigers safety earning $1.2 million.

That's a lot of cheddar, which means this program is expecting Benefield to be a day-one impact player on the field.

Jordan Seaton, OT

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) and Arizona Wildcats linebacker Chase Kennedy (7) during the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive tackle Jordan Seaton may be the most-prized talent the Tigers found in the transfer portal. The former Colorado Buffaloes lineman has an estimated NIL value of $4 million.

That's the kind of number where expectations don't exist. It means the Tigers know how important he is to this team and will need to be one of the best offensive linemen in the country this season.

Sam Leavitt, QB

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Leavitt was the most sought-after quarterback in the transfer portal. Leavitt could have chosen any school but decided to join Coach Kiffin and the Tigers.

There may be a good reason Leavitt chose Baton Rouge as his new home; the new Tigers quarterback's NIL value sits at $4.5 million, which appears to be the most any player is valued on the roster.

It shouldn't surprise anyone to see Leavitt with the highest NIL valuation on the team. Finding a top quarterback is the number one priority of any coaching staff.

Now, Leavitt and the rest of this list have to go out on the field and prove they are worth these kind of deals. Get ready for a fun fall!

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.