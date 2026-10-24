LSU Running Back Dilin Jones Has a Golden Opportunity Against Auburn

The LSU Tigers will go to Auburn on Saturday to face a team that is fresh off a win against the No. 1 team in the country.

Despite Auburn pulling off the upset win against Georgia, the team has struggled in the rush defense.

In their loss against No. 20 Florida, Auburn allowed the Gators 243 rushing yards. The Tigers' loss against No. 11 Tennessee produced similar numbers, with the Volunteers rushing for 237 yards against Auburn's defense.

Head coach Alex Golesh's team has also faltered on defense in fourth down attempts, ranking in the bottom 20 in the nation for fourth-down conversion percentage defense.

The hole in Auburn's defense provides a key opportunity for LSU running back Dilin Jones to step up for the offense.

Dilin Jones has been productive this season for LSU

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; LSU Tigers running back Dilin Jones (13) runs the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones has played a key part of LSU's offensive plan this season.

This season, Jones has rushed for 566 yards on 168 rushing attempts, which ranks 33rd in the FBS and fourth in the SEC. The running back has also stepped up in the receiving game in the absence of Trey'Dez Green, totaling 190 receiving yards in 26 receptions for the Tigers.

The production is a significant increase from Jones. The redshirt sophomore has started all seven games for the Tigers this season after transferring from Wisconsin, where he rushed for 300 yards in 76 carries for the Badgers during his redshirt freshman year.

Jones has been a top contributor in turning around LSU's rush offense, which went from being the worst rushing offense in the SEC in 2025 to setting records for the most rushing touchdowns through a five-game period.

The running back has also been a crucial factor in LSU's fourth-down conversions. The team ranks third in the nation in fourth-down conversion rate, going 10-for-12 in seven games this season.

In the Tigers' 31-0 win over Mississippi State on Oct. 17, Jones had 18 carries for 84 yards. LSU also used Jones as a receiver option against the Bulldogs. Jones had 58 receiving yards in 8 receptions for the Tigers, the second most from the team on the day.

Despite Green's return to the lineup, it is unknown what his limitations will be after missing four consecutive games for the Tigers. LSU will need to continue to make Jones a key part of both their run game and receiving game in their matchup against Auburn.

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