LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas Football: Three Razorbacks to Watch in Week 8
Brian Kelly and the No. 8 ranked LSU Tigers are fresh off of an emotional victory on Saturday night after taking down Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels.
Now, it's on to Arkansas week with the Bayou Bengals preparing for another SEC showdown against the Razorbacks in Fayetteville.
It'll be another test for Kelly and Co. with the program hopping on a flight later this week for a road game against Arkansas.
Who must the Tigers keep tabs on this weekend?
Players to Know: Arkansas Razorbacks
Taylen Green: Quarterback
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green has quietly been one of the more productive dual-threat signal-callers in America this season.
He's had a solid first half of his first season in Fayetteville this Fall. Green's gone 107-for-189 (56.6%) on pass attempts for 1,502 yards, which ranks him with the fourth-most in the conference. He also has five touchdowns and interceptions apiece.
The dual-threat ability is what has made him such a challenging quarterback to defend with Green already rushing for 326 yards and four more scores on the ground.
After suffering a knee injury against Tennessee two weeks ago, the 6-foot-6, 230-pounder is questionable for Saturday night against LSU, but is trending in the right direction during practice.
"We're hopeful that he'll be ready to go," Pittman said. "So, I feel like he will, but we'll have to wait and see a little bit more. I'll probably know a little bit more about Wednesday. Tuesday or Wednesday. But we're hoping that he's ready to play and we think he'll be able to."
Green's dual-threat ability will have all eyes on the second-level of LSU's defense with Whit Weeks and Greg Penn III in need of having efficient showings while keeping tabs on the Razorbacks' quarterback.
Ja'Quinden Jackson: Running Back
Arkansas running back Ja'Quinden Jackson has been an efficient piece to Sam Pittman's offense in 2024. With all eyes on the rushing ability of Taylen Green, Jackson has carved out a role as a key option as well.
He's up to 566 yards on 99 carries with an average of 5.7 yards per rush and 10 touchdowns on the season already. A player on pace to score nearly 20 touchdowns on the year, he's a player to keep tabs on in the red-zone.
Arkansas has utilized him well this season, and with a defensive line that's beginning to shine in LSU's, it'll be an intriguing battle in the trenches to limit the rushing attack on Saturday night.
Landon Jackson: Defensive Lineman
Arkansas defensive lineman Landon Jackson spent his first season of college ball in Baton Rouge before making the move to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and join the Razorbacks.
Now, he's preparing for a showdown against his old program with the chance to carry his momentum from a strong start to the 2024 season against a talented offensive line headlined by Will Campbell and Emery Jones.
“I’m excited and all,” Jackson said. “It’s really preparing. Watching and studying a lot of film. You know, they’re both really talented players. I’ve played against them the past two previous years. This is my third time playing against them because they’ve both been starting since they were freshmen. Both really talented tackles. And it’s exciting to play against my old school, but, I mean, it’s been so long ago. I’m a Hog now. So, I’ve kind of treated it all with the same mentality.”
In six games this season, Jackson has 22 tackles, 15 solo, 2.5 sacks and 2 pass breakups. The 2.5 sacks is tied for a team-high this season alongside fellow defensive lineman Eric Gregory.
No. 8 LSU returns to action on Saturday night in Fayetteville with a date against the Arkansas Razorbacks kicking off at 6 p.m. CT.
More LSU News:
Instant Takeaways: No. 13 LSU Stuns No. 9 Ole Miss in 29-26 SEC Thriller
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.