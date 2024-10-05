LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels: What The Oddsmakers Predict Will Happen
No. 13 LSU will return to Death Valley on Oct. 12 for a showdown against the Ole Miss Rebels to begin the thick of Southeastern Conference play.
Brian Kelly and Co. will head into the contest flaunting a 4-1 (1-0) record after capturing the program's fourth straight victory last Saturday over South Alabama behind a huge performance from true freshman running back Caden Durham.
The Tigers lost in Week 1 to USC, but continue trending in the right direction after victories over Nicholls State, South Carolina, UCLA and South Alabama.
Now, looking ahead, the Ole Miss game will serve as the only home game for the Tigers in October as LSU travels to face Arkansas on Oct. 19 followed Texas A&M in College Station on Oct. 26 to close out the month.
Kelly's program will continue utilizing the open date this week to recover and begin game preparation for a matchup against Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels.
Oct. 12 SEC Football Schedule
11 a.m. CT – South Carolina at Alabama, ABC
11 a.m. CT – Missouri at UMass, ESPN2
2:30 p.m. CT – Oklahoma vs. Texas (in Arlington, Texas), ABC
3:15 p.m. CT – Mississippi State at Georgia, SEC Network
6 p.m. CT – Florida at Tennessee, ESPN
6:30 p.m. CT – Ole Miss at LSU, ABC
6:45 p.m. CT – Vanderbilt at Kentucky, SEC Network
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels
Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ABC
City: Baton Rouge, La.
Venue: Tiger Stadium
The Early Betting Lines: No.13 LSU vs. No. 12 Ole Miss
(Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread:
- LSU: (+3.5)
- Ole Miss: (-3.5)
MoneyLine:
LSU: (+130)
Ole Miss: (-156)
Over/Under: 66.5
More LSU News:
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
What's Next for LSU Without Harold Perkins?
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.