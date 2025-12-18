LSU Transfer Portal Update: Three Players Lane Kiffin and LSU Football Should Target

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are expected to be big spenders in the NCAA Transfer Portal next month with the market set to officially open on Jan. 2.

After Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge on Nov. 30, the new shot-caller of the program hit the ground running on the recruiting trail after inking a strong 14-man 2026 Signing Class, but the Transfer Portal is set to be an even more chaotic stretch.

In what will be a two-week window where Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals can reconstruct the roster, LSU will open up a treasure chest full of roster cash to work with.

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

Now, there are three potential targets that could help shape the offense in 2026 via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Three Transfers to Target: LSU Portal Edition

No. 1: QB Sam Leavitt - Arizona State

Leavitt is out as the signal-caller of Sun Devils after revealing intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal following two seasons in Tempe.

Leavitt didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

But he had his "money year" in 2024 after leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff amid his first season with the program.

Leavitt rounded out his 2024 campaign throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff under head coach Kenny Dillingham.

But now he's made his move. Leavitt will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with two years of eligibility remaining with an opportunity to earn a significant payday at his next destination.

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles out of the backfield against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 2: WR Omarion Miller - Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller has announced plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons in Boukder, he revealed via social media on Wednesday.

Miller is coming off of his junior campaign with Deion Sanders and Co. where he logged 45 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns, even in the midst of the Buffaloes’ significant offensive struggles across the season.

The production came in 11 games played where he led the Big 12 in yards per catch at 18.0 and was the only Colorado receiver with over 40 receptions in 2025.

Now, he's set to test the Transfer Portal market with one season of eligibility remaining, but there are pieces here that work in LSU's favor.

Miller is a Louisiana native that was once committed to the LSU Tigers in high school where he has familiarity with the program.

LSU is down to five returning wide receivers as it currently stands with two young pass-catchers electing to enter the portal along with a handful of wideouts heading to the 2026 NFL Draft.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) runs against Utah Utes defensive back Rock Caldwell (11) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

No. 3: WR Nick Marsh - Michigan State

Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh is set to be one of the most coveted players in the NCAA Transfer Portal after revealing his intentions of entering this month.

Marsh logged a team-high 662 receiving yards and six touchdowns this season on 59 catches with the Spartans.

In his debut campaign with Michigan State in 2024, Marsh recorded 41 catches for 649 yards and three touchdowns - with his receiving yards and receptions standing as the most by a true freshman in school history.

Now, after two seasons with Michigan State, he's off to the NCAA Transfer Portal with schools from coast-to-coast preparing to get involved in his process. Will LSU get involved? Time will tell.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Transfer Labeled 'Biggest Bust' in Portal

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat Amid First Month With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: