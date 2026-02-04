Lane Kiffin Reveals Power of LSU Football After Tigers Signed No. 1 Player in America

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin has embraced the "power" of the brand in Baton Rouge after making his way to town on Nov. 30 as the new shot-caller of the program.

Once Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State, he immediately bought in on the culture of the LSU Tigers where the program began reaping the benefits of their new head coach paired with the purple and gold.

But it takes a village.

Kiffin took the podium on Wednesday for the first time since his introductory press conference on Dec. 1 where he revealed the "power" of the LSU brand and the people that make up the university after signing two Top-10 prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.

LSU inked the No. 1 ATH in America - and No. 1 prospect in the 2026 Class - Lamar Brown as the headliner in the program's offseason haul alongside the No. 1 defensive lineman in the country, Richard Anderson.

After jumping over hurdles to get to the finish line, Kiffin and Co. inked the two five-stars during December's Early Signing Period.

Lane Kiffin has pulled off a massive recruiting win in his first offseason with LSU.



In the final @247Sports Rankings, Kiffin and Co. have two Top-10 prospects signed.



- Lamar Brown: No. 1 ATH in America

- Richard Anderson: No. 1 DL in America



Both in the Top-10 overall. pic.twitter.com/BlFDZSbuQ6 — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) February 2, 2026

“That was a big emphasis right away,” Kiffin said of Brown and Anderson. “It was the relationship with them, and also getting them in that first period instead of trying to hold through all of this, because to me, I will get some credit for that, like ‘Lane signed the number one player in the country’, no, LSU signed the No. 1 player in the country. I don’t know of any other school where you take those two, for instance, and you don’t even have the position coach at the time, and they still signed with LSU.

“That’s not because of me. That’s not Frank Wilson. That’s the power of this place, that they would decide to sign instead of waiting and seeing everything involved, because they both loved LSU. And that’s why they were committed before I really got here. Again, that’s a reason why we’re here.”

Lane Kiffin's Take: Recruiting in Louisiana

“It’s been great going to the high schools here and receiving feedback,” Kiffin said. “I’ve always enjoyed over time coming here to recruit, it’s just the people. They love football. Everyone says they love football, but the high school coaches here, they love coaching football, they love coaching the kids who genuinely care about the kids. And so it’s awesome.

"I’d love to sign a lot of Louisiana kids and we had long meetings week about that, about trying to not to only look at the guys that are on these lists that people put out and all the stars, but to go find them, because I know over time there’s always been great players here that aren’t highly recruited.

"It’s not just because they’re good players, but because their makeup and how they’re coached, the way they want to work, they just want to get better, so it’s been awesome to be around.”

