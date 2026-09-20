LSU TE Trey'Dez Green Avoids Severe Injury After Being Carted Off

The LSU Tigers suffered a crushing and emotional loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford on Saturday night in Lane Kiffin's return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

To make matters worse, LSU star tight end Trey'Dez Green suffered a lower-body injury in the fourth quarter and had to eventually be carted off to the locker room. He returned to the LSU sideline on crutches before the end of the game.

Fortunately, the Tigers got a positive update on Green's injury status as the team looks to pick up the pieces from the Ole Miss loss.

Trey'Dez Green Will "Miss Some Games"

LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green (7) carries the ball during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to an update on Facebook from Green's mother, he didn't suffered any torn ligaments and won't have to undergo surgery. This is about as good of news LSU fans could have hoped for considering how serve Green's injury looked during the game.

She added that he will "miss some games," which signals a return at some this season is in the cards.

"MRI showed nothing is torn, though he has some bad sprains and bruises," Green's mother wrote. "No surgery needed. God said time, treatment & rest. Yes, he will Miss some games, and that's okay. Most importantly is getting better, everything else will fall in place."

Green finished Saturday's game with four catches for 60 yards before exiting due to the injury.

When Could Trey'Dez Green Return?

Despite this injury update, LSU head coach Lane Kiffin told reporters that there's no timetable for Green's return, per reports from On3.

That said, LSU's bye week comes at an interesting point in the year and could be a ideal point for Green to make his way back into the fold, though anything is just speculation at this stage. Fans will have to wait for future updates to get an idea about when he could return.

Here is what LSU's next five games look like:

- vs. Texas A&M, Sept. 26



- vs. McNeese, Oct. 3



- at Kentucky, Oct. 10



- vs. Mississippi State, Oct. 17



- at Auburn, Oct. 24

LSU had a bye week after the Auburn game. It's purely speculation at this point, but perhaps a target date for Green's return could be after that five-game stretch before the Tigers head into the toughest part of their schedule. This includes home matchups against Alabama and Texas before a trip to Tennessee.

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