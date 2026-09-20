3 LSU Tigers Who Stood Out vs. Ole Miss

LSU officially racks up its first loss of the season after an unfortunate loss during the Week 3 matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels.

The intriguing ball game left the Tigers short of the Rebels by eight points, after only tying the score once near the end of the third quarter.

While it wasn't the Tigers' best performance, especially during Lane Kiffin's return to Oxford, there were still three major stars that stood out on the roster during Saturday's game.

Trey'Dez Green, TE

LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green (7) carries the ball during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU Tight end Trey'Dez Green is ranked the No. 1 tight end in the country - and continues to prove it. He quickly becomes a force to be reckoned with when he is used as a reciever for LSU's offense.

Last night, Green stood out on the offense, leading the receiver group with 60 receiving yards and four receptions. He was quickly seen as quarterback Sam Leavitt's favored target to get the ball dwonfield, putting up crucial yards with limited chances.

Unfortunately, his offensive production was cut short early in the fourth quarter, as a group of defenders successfully tackled him on his last reception, leaving him injured on the field.

He was later seen on the sidelines without his uniform on, with crutches, hinting that his return to the field could be on an unknown timeline for the Tigers' offense.

Dilin Jones, RB

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Louisiana State Tigers running back Dilin Jones (13) carries the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To lead the rushing attack was running back Dilin Jones, who put up 106 rushing yards across 23 carries. Jones became the Rebels defense most common target, as Jones would make crucial runs downfield to gain an advantage over the SEC rival.

Jones made a crucial impact for the offense, scoring the Tigers' first touchdown with less than two minutes left in the second quarter, giving LSU a long-awaited breakthrough on the scoreboard.

In the same quarter, Jones also had an injury scare, clutching his left lower leg after Ole Miss defenders swarmed him. Luckily, the standout running back was able to walk off the field himself and was quickly utilized for Kiffin's classic direct snap play, with Jones powering into the end zone.

Ty Benefield, S

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Louisiana State Tigers safety Ty Benefield (2) and cornerback PJ Woodland (11) break up a pass intended for Mississippi Rebels tight end Caleb Odom (4) during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the offensive production made the Tigers come up short on the scoreboard, there was a fair amount of missed opportunities and mistakes from the defensive side of the ball that contributed to the loss.

The second half of the game became a true competition after a brutal first half from the Tigers. The team was solely relying on momentum to get a win on the road over the Rebels.

Which is when safety Ty Benefield stepped up on the defense with a major blitz on Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, delivering pressure that made Chambliss throw an intercepted pass for the Tigers to takeover the drive, one that eventually led to a touchdown.

Just two possessions later, Benefield once again disturbed the Ole Miss offense with a crucial 20-yard sack, which led the Rebels to a forced punt on a 4th & 30.

It might not have been the best job done by both the offense and defense, but these stars still shone on one of the biggest stages the season will present.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.