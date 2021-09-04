Preview: LSU-UCLA Gameday Notes and Stories Ahead of Kickoff

LSU football is finally here. The Tigers open up their 2021 season at 7 p.m. against UCLA in what promises to be a highly entertaining non-conference matchup.

After a last minute evacuation to Houston for Hurricane Ida, the purple and gold were able to get in the prep work needed before flying out to Los Angeles on Thursday. Ed Orgeron said this week the team's thoughts are with the people of Louisiana but the team has shifted focus to its week one opponent.

"The players and the coaches have handled it great," Orgeron said. "It was a long trip coming over here but we got to rest on Sunday. It's like a bowl, our team has been focused, everybody's been going to meetings and we're in our little own protective cocoon here so it's been good."

Pregame Notes

-This is the first time LSU and UCLA will face one another in football. It will also be the first time the purple and gold have ever played in the historic Rose Bowl Stadium.

-UCLA is coming off a 44-10 season opening win over Hawaii where the Bruins rushed for 244 yards. The leading rusher in that game was Zach Charbonnet, who picked up 106 yards and three touchdowns on the ground on just six carries.

-LSU enters this game down a few key players including veteran defensive tackle Glen Logan and freshman running back Armoni Goodwing. The Tigers just recently returned Derek Stingley, Tyrion Davis-Price and its offensive line to practice this week.

-Max Johnson will draw his third career start for the Tigers after going 2-0 during his freshman season with wins over Florida and Ole Miss. In those two games, Johnson threw for 674 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for an additional 97 yards and two scores.

-A major key in this game will be the running attacks for both groups. LSU will roll with Tyrion Davis-Price, John Emery and Corey Kiner the majority of the evening and it’ll be interesting to watch how those snaps are divvied up. UCLA just rushed for 244 yards against Hawaii so containing the run will be a focus for the Tigers front seven.

-The purple and gold figure to be well represented in the Rose Bowl game as the athletic department not only sold out of the 10,000 visiting tickets that were offered but are expecting another five to 10,000 fans from secondary market ticket sales as well.

