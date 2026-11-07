LSU vs. Alabama Final Score Predictions: Who Wins and Why?

As LSU takes on SEC rival Alabama on Saturday for a high-stakes matchup, fans are anticipating a talent show that will crown the winner with a major advantage in the postseason.

With both teams 6-2 this season, the final stretch of the season, starting this Saturday, will show who's the best playoff contender.

The staff of LSU Tigers on SI has made their picks for the LSU vs. Alabama game.

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin walks on the sideline during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zion Trammel

College Football Playoff hopes will be on the line Saturday. LSU and Alabama would love to notch a signature win. Alabama’s opportunistic secondary could trouble Sam Leavitt and the offense. If Leavitt protects the ball and the defensive line takes advantage of a potentially vulnerable Crimson Tide offensive line, LSU should win. Tiger Stadium will be deafening, and I think the Tigers will make a statement on Saturday.

LSU 35, Alabama 24

Brett Kemper

I think that the Tigers win a close one at home. This freshly healthy Alabama squad will be a tough challenge for these LSU Tigers, but I think that the LSU defense will come up with a pick-six late in the game to seal their victory.

LSU 31, Alabama 28

Ross Aboudd

LSU and Lane Kiffin are ready to take down Alabama. For Kiffin, he’s 0-5. For LSU, a three-year losing streak will end. Sam Leavitt has made the jump and taken care of the football and looked sharp through the air, with LSU having solid o-line play to lead the way in establishing the run and attacking Alabama’s defense in every way. The Tigers’ defense is ready for the challenge too. With Alabama missing some key pieces on the o-line, and LSU’s dominant pass rush, the matchup easily favors the Tigers.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

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LSU 45, Alabama 21

Brooke Benedict

LSU and Alabama have shown a similar weakness this season, as both teams reveal critical system errors and momentum failures when trailing in a game. Alabama showed this against Tennessee and LSU has shown this against Ole Miss, both major opponents this season. As Saturday's matchup brings the same level of competition, it's key that both teams don't let the score turn lopsided. With the home-field advantage, I think LSU will be able to gain the momentum early, and Alabama will lose key momentum in the environment of Tiger Stadium.

LSU 28, Alabama 20

JD Andress

While LSU vs. Alabama isn't a “storied” rivalry, it's perhaps some of the best football that gets played each year, and this matchup will be no different. Kiffin is looking for his first signature win with LSU, and if Sam Leavitt continues to play the same way he has the last two weeks, I expect it to happen.

LSU 38, Alabama 30

Hannah Garcia

I think that LSU is going to pull out the victory this weekend just because, for one thing, Alabama is missing their top receiver, Ryan Coleman Williams. Despite the fact that they have a really good quarterback in Keon Russell, I do think that the vital piece of their offense being missing will affect their game this weekend.

I also think that our defense is a lot stronger than theirs is; we are holding opponents to fewer points per game than their team is, despite both defenses being really good. In terms of our offense, I think that Sam Levitt has been on the up and up the past couple of games; he hasn't thrown any interceptions, and he's looking more like the 2024 CFP quarterback that he once was.

LSU 35, Alabama 28

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