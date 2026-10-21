Five LSU Players Who Could Decide Week 8's Matchup vs. Auburn

LSU will travel to face the Auburn Tigers for the anticipated Tiger Bowl for a mid-season SEC matchup on the road.

The LSU Tigers have had no road game luck this season, with losses to Kentucky and Ole Miss while traveling. The Auburn matchup will be a crucial game for LSU to be able to prove the team's identity when away from Tiger Stadium.

After both teams coming off major momentum from last week's wins, with LSU shutting out Mississippi State at home and Auburn upsetting No. 1 seed Georgia on the road, Saturday's game will be an exciting talent show, with five standout players from LSU to decide the game.

Sam Leavitt, QB

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, The LSU Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. October 17, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt played one of his cleanest and best games of the season, breaking his interception streak and recording a season-high touchdown rate, with four passing touchdowns.

Against Auburn, Leavitt will enter his third test in performing as an SEC quarterback on the road, being able to shut out the intimidating stadium noise and put up major scoring production in all four quarters.

His performance on Saturday won't just give him the final stamp of approval, but also show that he can lead his offense to a win on the road as a successful play-caller.

Deuce Geralds, DT

Sep 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive tackle Deuce Geralds (99) reacts to sacking Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Blake Baker (5) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest challenges that Auburn will bring to the matchup is quarterback Byrum Brown's ability to control the offense with his legs, making it the defense's job to limit the Tigers' pass-rush offense.

For a defense that holds the second-most sacks of the season, this will be just another quarterback to take down on Saturday. But the Tigers could be missing a major piece of the puzzle, relying on defensive tackle Deuce Geralds to take over.

Defensive end Princewill Umnamielen went out during the first quarter of the Mississippi State game last weekend and remained on the sidelines for the rest of the game. Umnamielen leads the unit in sacks with eight, being a major factor in the defense's quarterback attack.

Geralds sits just behind Umanmielen on the leaderboard with five sacks, being the next best option to pressure the offensive leader if Umanmielen is ruled out for the matchup. If the Tigers want to be able to decide Auburn's offensive success, it will come from limiting Brown's mobility with sacks, where Geralds can stand out on the line.

TJ Dottery, LB

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) runs the ball as LSU Tigers linebacker TJ Dottery (6) attempts a tackle during the third quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another offensive weapon from Auburn that LSU will have to limit during the SEC matchup is running back Jeremiah Cobb, which will be a major target for the defensive line and defensive backs.

Cobb's ability to put up key rushing yards against elite defenses this season, with 61 rushing yards and 13 carries against Georgia, makes LSU linebacker TJ Dottery the ideal defender to limit his production.

Dottery leads the defense in tackles with 52 so far this season, making crucial plays to become a threat on defense. Being able to take down Cobb before gaining yardage against LSU, Dottery will stand out on the unit as a major playmaker against Auburn.

Jordan Seaton, OT

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers offensive lineman Bo Bordelon (67) and offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) talk prior to the snap during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the offensive line, offensive tackle transfer Jordan Seaton can be a crucial impact for LSU's offensive production, holding off Auburn's blitz-heavy defense.

Being able to maintain the opposing defensive line will give Leavitt an extra advantage in finding his pass options, as well as form routes for running back Dilin Jones to gain yardage downfield.

The offensive line has been a struggling unit so far this season, but Seaton is the ideal lineman to hold off the opposing defense to decide the offensive production for LSU.

DJ Pickett, CB

Oct 17, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana State Tigers cornerback DJ Pickett (5) celebrates during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU's defense is highlighted by elite talent from all over the unit, with key defenders in the secondary as the last line of defense.

Cornerback DJ Pickett has stood out in the secondary after an impressive performance against Mississippi with six total tackles and nearly two picks, both overturned. He can carry that production against Auburn, limiting its outside options by pressuring the quarterback on every snap.

The sophomore is halfway through a highly anticipated breakout season as a standout player on the defense. Saturday's matchup against Auburn is a major opportunity for Pickett to continue his defensive impact, being able to secure crucial turnovers.

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