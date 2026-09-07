LSU vs. Louisiana Tech: Everything to Know About the Tigers Next Opponent

After an eventful debut of the new era of LSU football during Week 1 of the 2026 season, the Tigers will return to the stage of Tiger Stadium to host in-state neighbor Louisiana Tech in Week 2.

The next opponent, LA Tech, comes off a similar offseason to LSU, bringing a new identity to Baton Rouge for this year's visit.

While the matchup might not be the most anticipated game on LSU's tough schedule this season, the Week 2 game will still reveal new identities about both programs. Here's everything to know about LA Tech before the Tigers face them on Saturday.

The Rebrand

Jacob Fields 8 breaks up a pass intended for Reciever Zavion Thomas 0, LSU Tigers take on the Louisiana Tech. Sept 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the in-state neighbors also met for a Week 2 matchup last season, the two teams look completely different this season, as both programs underwent key transformations over the offseason.

It might not compare to LSU's 40 new players added to the roster and the coaching staff renovation led by Lane Kiffin, but the Bulldogs still had some new faces added to the program, which are sure to make an impact this season.

After the previous offensive coordinator, Tony Franklin, retired over the offseason, the Bulldogs promoted offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator Nathan Young to the coordinator role.

Young comes in with impressive experience, having crafted an offense that ranked 24th in rushing attack last season, averaging 195.4 yards per game.

The Bulldogs' roster transformation is highlighted by three-star quarterback Brady Vodicka and three-star linebacker Grayson Hardy, who already put up six tackles in his Bulldogs debut during their Week 1 blowout against Northwestern State.

The Depth Chart Analysis

Nov 15, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Trey Kukuk (2) carries the ball against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bulldogs, as the newest addition to the Sun Belt Conference this season, have the highest single-game point total of any team in the country so far.

That came from massive offensive production in last week's matchup, where the Bulldogs were able to find success in rotating through their quarterbacks.

Senior quarterback Blake Baker stood out during the first half of the game, throwing three touchdowns and 232 passing yards before backups rotated in. Quarterback Trey Kukuk stepped up after Baker, throwing two touchdowns and rushing for 50 yards.

LA Tech's quarterback room depth, with six total offensive leaders, is one of the most dominant factors in its scoring production.

On the other side of the ball, the Bulldogs also have a loaded defensive back position group on the unit, with 23 defensive backs to rotate through four strings of players in each position to stay fresh in the secondary and bring sneaky weapons to opponents.

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