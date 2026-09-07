LSU vs. Louisiana Tech: Everything to Know About the Tigers Next Opponent
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After an eventful debut of the new era of LSU football during Week 1 of the 2026 season, the Tigers will return to the stage of Tiger Stadium to host in-state neighbor Louisiana Tech in Week 2.
The next opponent, LA Tech, comes off a similar offseason to LSU, bringing a new identity to Baton Rouge for this year's visit.
While the matchup might not be the most anticipated game on LSU's tough schedule this season, the Week 2 game will still reveal new identities about both programs. Here's everything to know about LA Tech before the Tigers face them on Saturday.
The Rebrand
While the in-state neighbors also met for a Week 2 matchup last season, the two teams look completely different this season, as both programs underwent key transformations over the offseason.
It might not compare to LSU's 40 new players added to the roster and the coaching staff renovation led by Lane Kiffin, but the Bulldogs still had some new faces added to the program, which are sure to make an impact this season.
After the previous offensive coordinator, Tony Franklin, retired over the offseason, the Bulldogs promoted offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator Nathan Young to the coordinator role.
Young comes in with impressive experience, having crafted an offense that ranked 24th in rushing attack last season, averaging 195.4 yards per game.
The Bulldogs' roster transformation is highlighted by three-star quarterback Brady Vodicka and three-star linebacker Grayson Hardy, who already put up six tackles in his Bulldogs debut during their Week 1 blowout against Northwestern State.
The Depth Chart Analysis
The Bulldogs, as the newest addition to the Sun Belt Conference this season, have the highest single-game point total of any team in the country so far.
That came from massive offensive production in last week's matchup, where the Bulldogs were able to find success in rotating through their quarterbacks.
Senior quarterback Blake Baker stood out during the first half of the game, throwing three touchdowns and 232 passing yards before backups rotated in. Quarterback Trey Kukuk stepped up after Baker, throwing two touchdowns and rushing for 50 yards.
LA Tech's quarterback room depth, with six total offensive leaders, is one of the most dominant factors in its scoring production.
On the other side of the ball, the Bulldogs also have a loaded defensive back position group on the unit, with 23 defensive backs to rotate through four strings of players in each position to stay fresh in the secondary and bring sneaky weapons to opponents.
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Brooke Benedict is a sophomore at LSU, majoring in journalism. She is originally from Boulder, Colorado, and enjoys skiing, hiking, and Pilates. She's always enjoyed watching sports and the way sports bring people together. She has spent one semester as a sports columnist for the LSU student newspaper, and is am excited to continue her LSU sports reporting career with On SI.Follow BrookeBene15943