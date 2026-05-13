What Louisiana Tech Does Better Than LSU And Why It Matters

LSU will host Louisiana Tech for another year in Week 2 of the 2026 season.

This year, the Bulldogs bring a new identity to Death Valley, and there is a key advantage they may have over the Tigers.

The Veteran Squad

Bulldogs quarterback Trey Kukuk 2 throws a pass as the LSU Tigers take on the Louisiana Tech. Sept 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As LA Tech returns to Death Valley for the second year in a row, they face a new team of the Tigers after Lane Kiffin revamped the LSU roster during the offseason. But for the Bulldogs, familiar faces return to Baton Rouge.

Following LSU's roster overhaul, the team is now loaded with new talent on both sides of the ball. While that talent ranked the Tigers as the No.1 recruiting class for 2026, it requires critical roster management in a limited time.

In comparison to Kiffin's 40+ recruits, the Bulldogs landed 26 recruits this offseason, highlighted by three-star quarterback Brady Vodicka, three-star safety Nathan Green and three-star running back Kenny Thomas.

While talented additions are key to growing the program, LA Tech's roster is loaded with veterans who bring top talent in their positions. Unlike LSU's transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt, Vodicka will spend his first year learning from the Bulldogs' senior quarterback, Trey Kukuk.

Not only does that offer an easy transition in the offseason with the same team, but these veterans have already played in the early-season matchup on the intimidating stage of Death Valley in last year's game.

Offensive Coaching Skills

Dec 28, 2024; Shreveport, LA, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs running back Omiri Wiggins (22) runs the ball against the Army Black Knights during the second half of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

The most impactful move LA Tech made this offseason didn't come from a high school recruit. It came from within their program, promoting Nathan Young to offensive coordinator and quarterback coach.

Young, who previously served as the offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator for the program, replaces former offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Tony Franklin, who announced his retirement in February.

In his previous position, Young crafted a powerful line that ranked the team's rushing attack 24th in the nation after averaging 195.4 yards per game. Now, Young has the opportunity to take veteran talent and form a powerful offense that can match up to LSU.

He has the experience. Before being named co-offensive coordinator in 2025, Young was the part-time play caller for the final eight games of the 2024 season. During his late-season debut, the offense saw an explosive performance, putting up 222 rushing yards and 329 passing yards.

He has the experience and he has the promotion, so Young is all set up to match against the new and improved Tigers.

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