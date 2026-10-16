LSU vs. Mississippi State Final Score Predictions: Who Wins and Why?

After LSU traveled to Lexington last weekend, Lane Kiffin and the Tigers are coming off of a disappointing loss, heading into the Week 7 matchup against Mississippi State.

LSU heads into the matchup with a recent loss, while the Bulldogs are also traveling to Baton Rouge after a loss to the Crimson Tide in Week 5.

Before the No. 22 LSU Tigers host the No. 16 Mississippi State Bulldogs this Saturday, the LSU On SI team predicts which team will win and why.

Oct 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers safety Tamarcus Cooley (0) intercepts a pass from McNeese Cowboys quarterback Jake Strong (not pictured) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ross Abboud

The time for sloppiness is over, and everyone in LSU’s football program knows it. Ole Miss was a game you could’ve won. Kentucky was a game you should never have lost.

That will be LSU’s wake-up call.

LSU 48, Mississippi State 24

Brooke Benedict

Unlike last weekend's loss to Kentucky, LSU has to get both sides of the ball to play all four quarters, with the defense able to shut down Mississippi State's pass threat, and Sam Leavitt and his receiver options are able to make key plays during possessions.

Without any system errors from the offense, defense and special teams, the team will see some much-needed success back at home, being able to win over the Bulldogs and win back their top-ranked reputation.

LSU 33, Mississippi State 21

Brett Kemper

If Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor plays:

Kamario Taylor has an incredible ability to control the long ball, which will force LSU's defense to account for that threat almost all of the time, and following the loss to Kentucky, I expect LSU to play a lot more tight man coverage. The LSU offense, clearly more comfortable playing at home, will establish the run with Dilin Jones against the MSST 3-3-5 defense, and LSU will win a close one late in the 4th.

LSU 38, Mississippi State 31

If Taylor doesn't play:

If Taylor is unavailable in Saturday's game, the MSST backup QB is not a clear answer. Redshirt Freshman Parker Puckett started in place of Taylor against Alabama, but SEC veteran AJ Swann is also a likely option to play. Regardless, I expect the Bulldogs will be less competitive without the SEC TD leader hurling the rock. LSU wins handily at home.

LSU 44, Mississippi State 21

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) waits for the snap during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adrian Ramirez

LSU will bounce back from its overtime loss to Kentucky with a strong performance at home in Tiger Stadium. If both Kamario Taylor and running back Fluff Bothwell miss or are limited by their injuries, I expect LSU’s defense to be too much for Mississippi State to handle. I think the Tigers come out with a point to prove and get to work proving it.

LSU 31, Mississippi State 14

Hannah Garcia

While there’s the possibility of Taylor and Bothwell being out for the game, the LSU defense is still missing key pieces in Spears and Whit Weeks. The receivers have struggled to find consistency all season with catching the ball and Sam Leavitt’s interception numbers are also something that I think could cause LSU to lose.

Mississippi State 24, LSU 17

Zion Trammel

LSU is desperate to bounce back after a tough loss against Kentucky. The keys to this game are Kamario Taylor’s health and Mississippi State’s secondary. Taylor is one of college football’s best quarterbacks, and if he’s not healthy, LSU’s defensive game plan changes. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs allow the second-most passing yards per game in the SEC, so I expect Lane Kiffin to open up the playbook and attack that weakness. I think the Tigers handle business at home.

LSU 35, Mississippi State 21

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