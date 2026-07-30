LSU vs. Texas 2026: Why it Could Decide the SEC Race

The LSU Tigers have lofty goals ahead of them in 2026. The Tigers are a bit of a mystery to the rest of the SEC with so much new talent coming in, but the roster appears good enough to compete for a conference championship.

LSU's season begins with a pair of non-conference home games against Clemson and Louisiana Tech. Then, they'll hit the road for their SEC opener against Ole Miss.

The schedule potentially lightens up halfway through the season, but there is one game that could determine LSU's fate.

LSU vs. Texas Could Be a Massive Game

Texas vs LSU. | USA TODAY Sports

A pair of college football titans will clash in Baton Rouge on November 14th. It'll be the first time LSU and Texas have faced off since the Longhorns joined the SEC in 2024.

The two programs last squared off in September 2019, when the Tigers won 45-38 as part of their national championship season. The 2026 rendition will feature two of the best coaches in college football in Kiffin and Steve Sarkisian, and two talented quarterbacks, Sam Leavitt and Arch Manning.

Texas is coming off a 9-3 season after being the highest-ranked team in the Preseason AP Poll. They're returning a lot of their star players and accompanied that with an impressive transfer portal haul.

Both programs have championship aspirations, and this game could decide who goes to Atlanta for the SEC championship game. However, the Tigers and Longhorns have different circumstances.

LSU is ushering in a new era with Kiffin at the helm. There is a lot of preseason uncertainty surrounding the team. On paper, this is a playoff-caliber roster, but until there is game action, it's unclear how this operation will gel.

Texas has familiarity at the top. Sarkisian enters his sixth season as head coach, and Manning's second season at quarterback.

Who Has the Advantage?

LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We'll know who these teams are by the time November rolls around. Ideally, the Tigers will have zero or one loss as they enter a high-stakes game.

LSU having home-field advantage is massive. They're 21-2 at home since 2023. Death Valley will be rocking, which could make life difficult for the Longhorns' offense.

Sure, teams like Georgia, Alabama, and Ole Miss will have their eyes set on the conference title. But an LSU win could punch their ticket into the conference championship and the College Football Playoff.

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