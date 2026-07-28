The 3 SEC Defenses LSU Must Figure Out to Reach the SEC Championship

The focus is once again moving off LSU's defense and onto its offense, even though the Tigers are slated to have its best defense since 2019.

New head coach Lane Kiffin comes in as an offensive mind, and brings along offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. who served with him at Ole Miss. The Rebels ranked 10th in the FBS last year in scoring offense behind those two.

Now with star transfers at quarterback, wide receiver and on the offensive line, its not too far off to think that LSU can easily be in the top 10 scoring offenses as well. But there are world-class defenses awaiting the Tigers on the schedule, all a part of the conference schedule.

LSU actually misses two of the top SEC defenses on its schedule, but Kiffin and Weis need to figure out these other units to have a chance of making the SEC Championship game in Atlanta and the College Football Playoff.

Auburn - Oct. 24

Malik Nabers attempts to evade Auburn defenders in 2023 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tiger Bowl returns for the first time since 2023, and features two first-year head coaches in the matchup for the first time since 1948. Kiffin faces off against Alex Golesh, who brings himself and a trailer of USF players and coaches from Tampa to their new school.

One coach Golesh didn't have replaced is defensive coordinator DJ Durkin, who's Auburn defense ranked seventh in the SEC in both scoring defense and yards allowed in 2025. The blue and orange Tigers are a dark horse in the SEC, and LSU can't look past them with a tough few games ahead.

Auburn returns much of its defense from last year, but lost defensive tackle Malik Blocton to LSU. Auburn then added edge Da'Shawn Womack, who spent two years at LSU before playing for Ole Miss in 2025. This unit is solid and is at the perfect spot in LSU's schedule for an upset.

Alabama - Nov. 7

Harlem Berry is stuffed against Alabama in 2025 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When these two teams faced off in 2025, LSU was held to nine points and only put up 232 yards of total offense. Alabama returns much of its defense from a season ago, namely in the secondary.

The Crimson Tide's defensive backs group might be the best in the SEC, and rivals the best across the country. The game is going to be a nightmare for LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt.

Cornerbacks Dijon Lee Jr. and Zabien Brown are going to match up with LSU's top receivers. Even if speedsters like Jayce Brown and Jackson Harris get through, elite safeties Keon Sabb and Bray Hubbard aren't going to let them get far.

The linebacking group is a little sparse, but does feature Yhonzae Pierre who had two sacks and a forced fumble against LSU last year.

The defensive line for Alabama is strong as well, and is going to harass the LSU line all night. LSU has to get through the Alabama defense, as its hardest test comes the next week.

Texas - Nov. 14

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is tackled by Texas defenders in 2019 | USA TODAY Sports

If LSU has the record to make it to Atlanta, its most likely opponent will be Texas. The two teams face off right in the middle of LSU's toughest stretch of the season, and will need to exhaust every resource and ounce of energy to beat the Longhorns.

Will Muschamp enters his first year as Texas' defensive coordinator under Steve Sarkisian, though he also held the role from 2008-10. Muschamp was also on Nick Saban's staff at LSU.

Texas' defensive numbers weren't as good as LSU's last year, but edge rusher Colin Simmons is gearing up for an All-American caliber year and will disrupt LSU's entire blocking scheme. He and Muschamp have already build a good relationship.

"I came to his office probably first, second week, sat there, we talked, chopped it up," Simmons said at SEC Media Days. "And he's just telling me just to be myself, be you go out there, have fun, don't press yourself. And I just feel like Muschamp is a player's coach."

The praise that Simmons offered for Muschamp speaks volumes for what he is doing for the whole defense. Muschamp will have LSU in distress all night.

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