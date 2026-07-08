What Texas Does Better Than LSU and Why It Matters

Few matchups will bring more hype and excitement than LSU and Texas. Two SEC heavyweights will clash in Baton Rouge on November 14th. Both programs are facing tremendous amounts of pressure to deliver, at minimum, a College Football Playoff berth.

However, the Tigers and Longhorns are facing different circumstances. On one hand, LSU is welcoming in a new era under Lane Kiffin. The transfer portal highlighted a major roster overhaul, as Kiffin brought in his guys. Texas has two familiar faces at the helm, with Steve Sarkisian entering his sixth season as head coach and quarterback Arch Manning entering his second season as a starter.

There will be no shortage of fireworks when these teams come together. But there is one advantage Texas currently possesses.

The Longhorns Are Deep and Have Great Roster Cohesion

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These teams are similar when it comes to roster construction, but Sarkisian did an excellent job of supplementing the talent on the roster with the portal. Texas has 12 starters returning next season, which only trails Georgia (14), Oklahoma (14), and Tennessee (13) in the SEC. In this era of college football, that is impressive.

The Tigers have seven returning starters. Of course, roster retention doesn't win a game. LSU still did a terrific job of getting players who can immediately make an impact, like Sam Leavitt, Jordan Seaton, and Princewill Umanmielen. However, Texas has more depth, and that could be a factor in November.

Why it Matters

LSU Tigers running back Harlem Berry escapes a defender. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Injuries are inevitable for every team in the country. Especially by the time this game rolls around, both teams will have their depth tested. That's where the Longhorns have the advantage. That's not to say LSU doesn't have depth, but a lot of the roster is unknown at the moment.

Roles haven't been defined yet for the Tigers, and it's unclear how this brand-new roster will gel. Texas has playmakers all over the field, whether it's Colin Simmons, Ryan Wingo, or Jelani McDonald. If the Longhorns face injury adversity, they have players who can step up and deliver.

The Tigers have their fair share of playmakers, and these teams stack up well against each other. If Kiffin's team can stay relatively healthy throughout the year, they can go in and beat any team.

The Tigers will also have home-field advantage on their side. This game could determine either team's playoff chances, but if LSU is riddled with injuries, this game becomes a lot tougher to win.

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