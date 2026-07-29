What Would Actually Be a Successful Season for Sam Leavitt?

The LSU Tigers will have plenty of expectations surrounding them when they take the field for the 2026 season, including lofty goals placed upon them to find a way into the College Football Playoffs, but with new faces everywhere, the task at hand will be a difficult one.

For new head coach Lane Kiffin, one of those new faces includes his new quarterback, Sam Leavitt, whom he chose to bring into the program to run his offense in his inaugural season in Baton Rouge.

With plenty of talent on the offense and also plenty of question marks regarding just how good the season will be for the Tigers, for the new signal-caller in the program, what would a successful 2026 season look like?

Priority One is to Stay Healthy

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Leavitt made his way onto campus for the Tigers, he wasn't actually cleared yet to play, as he had been recovering from a Lisfranc foot injury he suffered during the 2025 season. Despite showing his resiliency by trying to play through it for several weeks, the decision was ultimately made to shut him down and get season-ending surgery that would get him ready for 2026.

After undergoing the procedure and then getting the pins removed from his foot once he was with the Tigers, he seems all cleared to go for the fall and is ready to show what he can do on a healthy foot. Unfortunately, Lisfranc injuries are known to linger, so keeping that and bay to allow him a full season of competing will be the critical difference-maker in 2026.

Find a Way in the Heisman Race

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Leavitt, he has been at the pinnacle of his game, but it still feels like there is another gear that can be unlocked with him, and that is what Kiffin's offense aims to do. Leavitt, whose career high for passing yards in a season is 2,885, will now be paired with Kiffin, who has only once over the six seasons with the Ole Miss Rebels had a quarterback finish with less than 3,000 yards.

As a veteran quarterback who has been to the College Football Playoffs, knows what it takes to win, and has a knack for using his legs to extend plays, Leavitt has everything needed to win and find himself in New York at the Heisman ceremony at the year's end.

Chances are, if he is in the Heisman conversation, the Tigers are likely winning, hitting their goals, and setting new ones for their 2026 signal-caller.

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