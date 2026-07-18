One Returning Player Ready to Become a Star for LSU

The LSU Tigers have plenty of high-end players who will be shouldering the weight of lofty expectations the team holds heading into the 2026 season. LSU will be looking to get back to where the program belongs at the top of the SEC.

And for good reason, as Lane Kiffin has constructed what should be one of the better rosters in the conference as he rolls into his first season in Baton Rouge. Kiffin did what he did best and built through the transfer portal while retaining some talented players who opted to stay through the coaching change.

The Tigers have one of those returning players who will undoubtedly be looking at the 2026 season as a chance to establish himself as LSU's next star at an important position for the Tigers' offense in the backfield.

Harlem Berry Looks to Become LSU's Next Star Running Back

LSU Tigers running back Harlem Berry 22, LSU Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. November 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers have plenty of returning players who have established themselves as some of the faces of the program, such as veteran linebacker Whit Weeks and running back Caden Durham. LSU also has young players who have already showcased their skills, like cornerback DJ Pickett.

However, as the Tigers head into the 2026 season, they have another young player who's ready to become one of the focal points of the program. Sophomore running back Harlem Berry heads into year two in Baton Rouge and is in a prime position to be a major player in the LSU offense this season.

Berry found a role right away as a freshman, becoming a spark in the Tigers' offense down the stretch of the 2025 season. The running back appeared in 13 games, including six starts, and totaled 491 rushing yards on 104 carries with two touchdowns to his tally.

As a true freshman, Berry was the Tigers' second-leading rusher, although he received just over 100 attempts, and the running back led LSU in yards per carry, averaging 4.7 yards per attempt.

The sophomore running back highlighted his desire to stay in Baton Rouge following the coaching change, as he mentioned in a media availability in the spring.

"It was a great feeling," Berry said. "Especially wanting to come back here. I wanted to come back here; they wanted me back here. It was a great feeling. But still here, ready to work, nothing's earned, so we're just out here working right now."

Kiffin's offensive scheme has developed some of the top running games over the last few seasons, and in his final season at Ole Miss, running back Kewan Lacy was one of the best rushers in college football, and Berry could be next in line for great running backs under Kiffin.

Berry has the athletic tools to be more than successful in a Kiffin running game as a twitchy and speedy runner who can also catch the ball out of the backfield, and the sophomore can also establish himself as the next star LSU running back.

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