LSU traveled to Fayetteville on Saturday afternoon with their sights set on closing out the regular season with a win and avoiding a four-game losing streak.

Lane Kiffin's squad avoided an even more disastrous end to the season and left Arkansas with the Golden Boot on the heels of a 25-10 victory.

There were multiple bright spots for LSU, but the Tigers played far from a perfect game. From a career day in the backfield to subpar special teams, here's the good, the bad and the ugly of LSU's regular-season finale.

The Good: Dilin Jones and The Whole Rushing Attack

Nov 28, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; LSU Tigers wide running back Dilin Jones (13) runs after a catch during the first quarter as Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Miguel Mitchell (24) defends at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU’s ground game was undoubtedly the biggest positive of the day for the Tigers. The offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage, allowing LSU to finish with 305 rushing yards.

Dilin Jones’ career day led the way for the Tigers. Jones ran for 184 yards and two touchdowns on just 23 carries, averaging a staggering eight YPC. With this performance, Jones became the first LSU running back since 2021 to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.

The Tigers also got production from the quarterback position. Sam Leavitt scampered for 41 yards, and backup quarterback Husan Longstreet tacked on another 62 yards.

The Bad: LSU Leaves Points on the Field

Nov 28, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Husan Longstreet (8) rushes during the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Despite feeling in control for nearly the entire game, LSU never separated themselves from Arkansas as much as they potentially could’ve.

The Tigers put up a massive 553 yards, but that only translated to 25 points on the scoreboard. Although the offense moved the ball effectively, missed opportunities kept the Tigers from an even more convincing win.

LSU went 4-for-5 on red zone trips and punched in three touchdowns, but for a team that has struggled to consistently be successful when the field shortens up, converting on those possessions was likely at the top of the to-do list.

Leavitt finished 23-of-34 passing for 231 yards and a touchdown, while Trey'Dez Green led LSU receivers with six catches for 91 yards and a score. The passing attack was enough to keep the Hogs off balance, but the ground game was the engine that propelled LSU to victory.

The Ugly: Special Teams Makes Multiple Mistakes

Nov 28, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; LSU Tigers kicker Scott Starzyk (80) kicks a field goal during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most glaring mistake of the afternoon came on special teams.

With LSU leading 10-3 and less than a minute remaining in the first half, Arkansas' Sutton Smith returned a punt 79 yards for a touchdown, tying the game at 10-10 heading into halftime.

A game that LSU had felt completely in control of was suddenly knotted up at the half, giving the Razorbacks life heading into the locker room.

The Tigers also struggled with their extra points. Kicker Sam Starzyk missed two of his three PAT attempts. In a tighter matchup, those two points could’ve been costly.

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