Which LSU Football School Records are Most Likely to Fall This Season?

With a team that hosts as much history as LSU does, records aren't typically set, or at least aren't smashed. But in 2026, there are some that are ready to fall.

LSU hosts an elite team and coaching staff who are ready to win in year one. If this team becomes as good on the field as it is on paper, the team can reach the College Football Playoff and play as many as 17 games, making it easier to break records.

The Tigers bring talent to every position on the field, but these guys who can break records in 2026 are just different from the rest. Here are some records that can be toppled in 2026.

Single-season receiving yards for a tight end - 570

Thaddeus Moss celebrates a touchdown in the 2020 national championship game | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the year of the offense for LSU, Thaddeus Moss racked up 570 receiving yards for the Tigers en route to a national championship. This mark was nearly broken by Mason Taylor in 2024, but he only got to 546.

Trey'Dez Green enters his final season with the Tigers ready to use his beyond-elite talent to power the offense. In 2025, he set the single-season record for touchdowns for a tight end with seven, a mark that he could easily surpass again.

Green had 433 receiving yards over 33 receptions in 2025, and Lane Kiffin knows what he has in his star tight end. The 6'7 monster will be utilized heavily in the passing game and stands a good chance at taking down Moss' record.

Also, Taylor holds the record for career receiving yards for a tight end at 1,308, which would require Green to record 775 yards to break that record. While the chance of that happening isn't zero because of Green's raw talent, it's pretty close.

Sacks in a single season - 12

Arden Key stands before a play against Florida in 2016 | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Arden Key recorded 12 sacks in 2016, which was his sophomore year. He only recorded four the next year. Only three Tigers have recorded 10 or more in a season.

But 10 years after Key's record-setting year, there's a fair chance it's broken again. Ole Miss transfer Edge Princewill Umanmielen recorded nine sacks with the Rebels in 2025. Now a senior, Umanmielen will be even stronger and faster, hosting a strong chance of breaking the record.

He stands at 6'4, 240 lbs. and has elite physicality that made him the top-rated defensive transfer this past offseason by 247Sports.

Umanmielen's floor in 2026 is four sacks, given how talented he is and his ability to break off of offensive lines, and his ceiling is however much the record books can fill.

Tackles in a single season - 154

Whit Weeks warms up before a game in 2026 | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Bradie James' record of 154 tackles in the 2002 is penetrable. Whit Weeks, who will be a senior linebacker for LSU in 2026, recorded 125 in his 2024 sophomore season.

That 2024 season is the last that Weeks competed in every game. Due to injuries, he only played in eight games last year and made 31 tackles with his sparse time on the field.

But Weeks comes into 2026 geared up and ready for his best season yet in the purple and gold. If he stays healthy for the whole season, he can surpass his sophomore self and put his name at the top of the LSU record books.

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