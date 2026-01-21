Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have officially signed Ole Miss Rebels edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen to a deal on Wednesday after going public with a commitment decision.

Umanmielen entered the NCAA Transfer Portal database early Wednesday morning where he wasted no time in making things official with the program in Baton Rouge.

The coveted SEC defender checks in as the No. 1 rated edge rusher in the Transfer Portal and the No. 5 overall player in this year's cycle after revealing his decision.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Texas native is fresh off of a strong junior season after making his way to the SEC - logging 45 total tackles while also tallying a strong 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two pass breakups and an interception on the season.

Kifffin and the LSU Tigers went above and beyond to make this deal happen with an unprecedented scenario unfolding behind the scenes, according to CBS Sports.

"This could be a situation in college football where an athlete's buyout clause is tested," CBS Sports' Chris Hummer wrote via X.

"Princewill Umanmielen's contract included a mid-six-figures buyout, per a source, that LSU would have to (at least on paper) pay Ole Miss in order to sign him."

There's clearly a belief that the LSU Tigers' newest defensive weapon will provide a significant boost in the trenches with multiple reports indicating that the program will be paying him $1 million across the 2026 season, but also had to pay roughly $550,000 for his buyout.

Umanmielen began his career at Nebraska as a member of the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he spent two seasons with the Cornhuskers prior to joining the Ole Miss Rebels for his junior campaign.

Now, after stints in Lincoln and Oxford, Umanmielen has officially made his move to Baton Rouge with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers locking in his pledge.

LSU remains the talk of the town with Kiffin and Co. dominating the NCAA Transfer Portal with the No. 1 overall class by a significant margin.

